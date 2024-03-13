Encore Clinical Holdings Corp Acquires Primus Wound Care, Becoming the Largest Wound Care Provider in Ohio

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Encore Clinical Holdings Corp is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Primus Wound Care, marking a significant expansion in its services, and establishing itself as the largest provider of wound care in Ohio. This strategic acquisition not only expands Encore Clinical Holdings’ footprint but also significantly increases the volume of patients served, with providers now seeing an average of 6,000 wounds per week across Ohio and Pennsylvania. The acquisition of Primus Wound Care further expands their innovative, technology-driven model, offering benefits such as cost savings for facilities and patients, maintaining facility census, improving patient outcomes through clinical stewardship, and providing accurate documentation for reimbursement purposes.

Primus Wound Care, founded by Dan Borison, has been recognized for its outstanding team of clinicians and management, who are committed to delivering exceptional care and results. This acquisition aligns with Encore Clinical Holdings’ mission to provide superior outcomes for patients and enhance the services offered to facility partners.

Neall French, a shareholder at Encore Holdings Corp, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “Primus Wound Care founder Dan Borison built a great company, whose greatest asset is a tremendous team of Clinicians, and exceptional operators at the management level. We have the team and resources in place to bring superior outcomes and results to our patients and facility partners.”

This acquisition represents a landmark moment for Encore Clinical Holdings Corp, reinforcing its commitment and mission to delivering high-quality wound care and expanding its services to meet the growing needs of patients across Ohio and Pennsylvania and beyond.

About Encore Wound Care

Encore Wound Care offers a diverse team of Advanced Practice Providers dedicated to addressing the specific needs of long-term care patients. With a focus on clinical expertise and a commitment to evidence-based practices, we drive exceptional patient outcomes and enhance their quality of life. Our understanding of long-term care regulations provides an added layer of clinical support for patients with complex medical needs.

