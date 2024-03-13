WEVERSE WELCOMES AMERICAN GEN Z POP ICONS CONAN GRAY AND THUY, MARKING A NEW ERA OF THE GLOBAL PLATFORM FOR SUPERFANS

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Weverse, the global superfan platform under HYBE, today announced the addition of two global stars leading the new generation of pop, Conan Gray and thuy, to its community.

Joining Weverse, artists will be able to directly engage with their fans online by offering a range of exclusive experiences via community posts, live streams, live chats and “Fan Letters“, where fans can send customizable, heartfelt messages to the artists, using various decorative features provided by the app. Conan Gray’s official artist community on Weverse will launch at 6 p.m. PT on March 13, followed by thuy’s at 6 p.m. PT on March 17.

The announcement precedes the highly anticipated release of platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king, Conan Gray’s third studio album Found Heaven slated for April 5. Following his debut album Kid Krow which soared to #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart, he has solidified himself as a prominent pop star among younger audiences worldwide. With the support of Weverse, Conan Gray is poised to elevate his international success even further.

Vietnamese American sensation thuy is gearing up for her inaugural tour across Australia in late March as well as a highly anticipated appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. thuy’s second EP, girls like me don’t cry, catapulted her to international fame and earned recognition as one of TikTok’s Top 10 Global Songs in 2023.

With a thriving community of 10 million monthly active users spanning 245 countries and regions, Weverse is committed to connecting artists directly with their fans worldwide. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the needs of superfans, including real-time community engagement, exclusive content, and e-commerce integration for purchasing artist merchandise.

Joon Choi, President of Weverse Company, stated, “We are excited to have Conan Gray and thuy join Weverse and experience genuine connection with their fans through our services. As the ultimate fan communication solution, along with welcoming artists from diverse genres and regions, we will continue to provide our services to best meet the evolving needs of new and existing artists, as well as their fans.”

Weverse Company is a global fandom platform company whose vision is to innovate the platform business through the expansion of customer experience. In June 2019, fan community platform Weverse and commerce platform Weverse Shop were launched. Weverse provides content and services optimized for fan activities along with the function of a communication channel between artists and fans. Weverse Shop offers artists’ official merchandise to customers around the world. Weverse is currently operating communities for artists like BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, CL, P1Harmony, Weeekly, Sunmi, Henry, Dreamcatcher, Gracie Abrams, New Hope Club, Alexander 23, MIRAE, TREASURE, Letteamor, reaffirming the platform’s position as the “No.1 global fandom platform”. HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), the parent company of Weverse Company, has been chosen as one of “The World’s 50 most innovative companies” in 2022 and 2020 by Fast Company, which also highlighted Weverse and Weverse Shop as platforms to lead the establishment of one-stop service within the music industry.

