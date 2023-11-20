Energy Retrofit Market to Surpass US$ 165.6 Billion by 2030 – Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Energy Retrofit market size was valued at US$ 111.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 165.6 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. Significant improvement in energy efficiency due to growing demand for energy efficient solution is a key factor propelling growth of the energy retrofit market. Increasing installation of energy efficient technology such as LED HVAC retrofit, LED retrofit lighting, window insulation and glazing retrofit, and roofing retrofit are other major factor expected to augment the market growth.



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Energy Retrofit Market:

Increasing government initiatives to encourage the installation of energy efficient solution is expected to be an emerging trend in the global market. For instance, The National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) introduces induction-based cook-stoves, offering a cost advantage of 25-30% over traditional cooking methods, promising both energy savings and cost-effective cooking solutions. The Energy Efficient Fans Programme (EEFP) focuses on deploying energy-efficient BLDC fans, with the goal of distributing 1 crore ceiling fans. These initiatives not only reduce energy consumption and environmental impact, but also enhances consumer comfort while lowering electricity bills, creating a win-win situation for all.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5982

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Energy Retrofit market is expected to surpass US$ 165.6 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing consumption of energy, increasing focus on energy efficiency, and growing government initiatives to encourage the installation of energy efficient solutions.

On the basis of Product, LED Retrofit Lighting segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing demand from residential sector.

On the basis of End Use, Residential segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to growing population and increasing awareness regarding the environmental benefits of energy efficient buildings.

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region is accounted for the early adoption of clean energy solution with the high adoption of HVAC system.

Key players operating in the global Energy Retrofit market include Carrier, Haier Group, Emerson Electric Co., LG Electronics., Lennox International, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Trane Technologies plc, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Ideal Industries, Inc., Lumigrow, Hubbell, Constellation Newenergy, Inc., Energy Systems Group, Cmta, Inc., The Brewer-Garrett Company, Digi-Key Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation., Ameresco etc.

Global Energy Retrofit Market Key Developments

In June 2022, Vertiv launched a range of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions – including Vertiv™ Liebert® ITA2 – 30 kVA, Vertiv™ Liebert® EXM2, during this year’s Vertiv Xpress Power Drive, a roadshow that showcas. Liebert ITA2 – 30 kVA offers best-in-class energy efficiency of up to 96.3% over a wide range of load conditions, resulting in significant operational cost savings. Liebert EXM2 100-250 kVA offers high energy efficiency in the midsize UPS range, with up to 98.8% rating in dynamic online mode and 97% in double conversion mode

In September 2021, AMD announced a goal to deliver a 30x increase in energy efficiency for AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators in Artificial Intelligence (AI) training and High Performance Computing (HPC) applications running on accelerated compute nodes by 2025.

Read complete market research report, “Energy Retrofit Market, By Product, By End Use, and By Geography and Segment Forecast 2023 – 2030“, Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Energy Retrofit Market Segmentation:

By Product

LED Retrofit Lighting



HVAC Retrofit



Envelope



Appliances

By End Use

Residential



Non Residential

By Region

North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country: GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5982

Find more related trending reports below:

Industrial Energy Efficiency Market, By Offering (Equipment, Systems, Services, Software & Solutions), By End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical & Chemicals, Others), By geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Type (Sensible Heat Storage, Latent Heat Storage, Thermochemica heat Storage), By Technology (Molten Salt Technology, Electric Thermal Storage Heater, Solar Energy Storage, Ice- Based Technology, Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology(MGA), Others), By Storage Material (Molten Salt, Phase Change Material, Water, Others), By Application (Process Heating & Cooling, District Heating & Cooling, Power Generation, Ice storage air- conditioning, Others), By End User (Industrial, Utilities, Residential & Commercial), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Stationary Energy Storage Market, By Application (Front of the Meter (FTM) or Grid Application, Behind the Meter), By Product (Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Lead Acid, Flow Battery, Sodium Sulfur), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, China, Rest of the world)

Green Energy Market, By Product Type (Solar photovoltaic, Wind energy, Hydroelectric power, Biofuels, & Geothermal energy), By Application (Residential, Commercial, & Industrial) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/1792653/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-retrofit-market-to-surpass-us-165-6-billion-by-2030—coherent-market-insights-301993651.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

