Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenues were US$85.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 6.4% from the third quarter of 2022.
    • Revenues generated from chatting services in the third quarter of 2023 were US$53.9 million.
    • Revenues generated from games services in the third quarter of 2023 were US$31.2 million.
  • Net income was US$35.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 44.3% increase from US$24.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net margin[1] was 41.4% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income[2] was US$38.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 30.3% increase from US$29.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net margin[3] was 44.9% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Average MAUs[4] increased by 13.6% to 35.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 from 30.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The number of paying users[5] on our platform decreased by 2.6% to 11.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 from 11.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to a near-term game mechanism adjustment.

 

Key Operating Data

For the three months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023






Average MAUs (in thousands)

30,896


35,096






Paying users (in thousands)

11,541


11,236

 

[1] Net margin is net income as a percentage of revenues.

[2] Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.

[3] Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues.

[4] “Average MAUs” refers to the average monthly active users in a given period calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. “Active users” refers to registered users who accessed any of our main mobile applications at least once during a given period. Yalla, Yalla Ludo and Yalla Parchis have been our main mobile applications for the periods presented herein; YallaChat and 101 Okey Yalla have been our main mobile applications since the fourth quarter of 2022; WeMuslim has been our main mobile application since the second quarter of 2023; and Ludo Royal has been our main mobile application since the third quarter of 2023.

[5] “Paying users” refers to registered users who played a game or purchased our virtual items or upgrade services using virtual currencies on our main mobile applications at least once in a given period, except for users who received all of their virtual currencies directly or indirectly from us for free; YallaChat and WeMuslim do not involve the usage of virtual currencies, and the metrics of “paying users” and “ARPPU” do not reflect user activities on YallaChat and WeMuslim. “Registered users” refers to users who have registered accounts on our main mobile applications as of a given time; a registered user is not necessarily a unique user, as an individual may register multiple accounts on our main mobile applications.

“We were pleased to achieve strong results in the third quarter of 2023,” said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. “We recorded all-time high revenues of US$85.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, beating the upper end of our guidance, while year-over-year revenue growth from games services exceeded 30% once again. Notably, our net income increased by 44.3% year over year to US$35.2 million during the quarter. Our robust quarterly results demonstrate our operational success in refining processes, enhancing the gamification of our flagship applications, improving our gaming mechanics and optimizing user acquisition. These efforts have empowered us to build a more engaged community of users, reflected by a 13.6% year-over-year increase in our group’s average MAUs to 35.1 million. Our high-value users also exhibited a great willingness to spend on enhanced gamification features, driving the ARPPU[6] up to US$7.35 in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$6.89 in the third quarter of 2022.

“Thanks to our consistent game iterations and engagement of our existing Yalla user community, our two hard-core games have gained traction in the MENA region. We see immense room for growth in this sector and as such, we are determined to gradually increase our investment in the mid-core and hard-core game business, unleashing our growth potential in this flourishing market,” Mr. Yang added. “Moving forward, we remain confident in the growth opportunities presented by MENA’s increasingly pivotal role on the global stage and the region’s rapid digital transformation. As the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, we are dedicated to building relationships locally and globally to broaden our business horizons and fulfill local users’ evolving online social networking and entertainment needs.”

Ms. Karen Hu, CFO of Yalla, commented, “We delivered a robust third quarter performance, highlighted by our record-high revenues and impressive net margin enhancement. Our relentless efforts to streamline costs as well as our enhanced, ROI-focused marketing strategy continued to yield positive outcomes, enabling us to elevate our overall efficiency. As a result, we improved our net margin to 41.4% and non-GAAP net margin to 44.9% in the third quarter of 2023. As we head into the fourth quarter, we will continue to execute our high-quality growth strategy with focus on efficiency and profitability enhancement. We believe our solid fundamentals and strong cash position will support us well to capture future opportunities as we strive to create sustainable value for our shareholders in the long run.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$85.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 6.4% increase from US$80.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the broadening of our user base and our enhanced monetization capability. Our average MAUs increased by 13.6% from 30.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 to 35.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Our solid revenue growth was also partially attributable to the significant increase in ARPPU, which grew from US$6.89 in the third quarter of 2022 to US$7.35 in the third quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, our revenues generated from chatting services were US$53.9 million, and revenues from games services were US$31.2 million.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses were US$52.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 5.0% decrease from US$55.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Our cost of revenues was US$27.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 6.1% decrease from US$29.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower technical service fees resulting from more disciplined management. Cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 32.6% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 36.9% in the third quarter of 2022.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$11.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 5.5% decrease from US$12.0 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 14.9% in the third quarter of 2022 to 13.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 14.5% decrease from US$8.6 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 10.7% in the third quarter of 2022 to 8.6% in the third quarter of 2023. 

Our technology and product development expenses were US$6.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 16.6% increase from US$5.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for our technology and product development staff to support the development of new businesses and expansion of our product portfolio. Technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues increased from 6.9% in the third quarter of 2022 to 7.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income

Operating income was US$32.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 32.3% increase from US$24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income[7]

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2023 was US$35.4 million, a 20.4% increase from US$29.5 million in the same period last year.

Interest income

Our interest income was US$5.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a significant increase in interest rates applicable to the Company’s bank deposits and a continued increase in the Company’s cash position.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense was US$0.71 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 10.2% decrease from US$0.79 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income was US$35.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 44.3% increase from US$24.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2023 was US$38.3 million, a 30.3% increase from US$29.4 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.23 and US$0.20, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023, while basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.16 and US$0.14, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share[8]

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.24 and US$0.21, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.19 and US$0.17, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments 

As of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments of US$545.1 million, compared with US$453.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

[6] “ARPPU” refers to average revenues per paying user in a given period, which is calculated by dividing (i) revenues for such period, by (ii) the number of paying users for such period. When calculating the ARPPU, we include revenues generated from Yalla, Yalla Ludo, Yalla Parchis, 101 Okey Yalla (since the fourth quarter of 2022) and Ludo Royal (since the third quarter of 2023) in a given period.

[7] Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.

[8] Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders represents net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.

Share repurchase program

Pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase program beginning on May 21, 2021, with an extended expiration date of May 21, 2024, in the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1,670,735 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing 1,670,735 Class A ordinary shares from the open market with cash for an aggregate amount of approximately US$8.5 million. Cumulatively, the Company completed cash repurchases in the open market of 3,972,876 ADSs, representing 3,972,876 Class A ordinary shares, for an aggregate amount of approximately US$35.5 million, as of September 30, 2023. The aggregate value of ADSs and/or Class A ordinary shares that remain available for purchase under the current share repurchase program was US$114.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Yalla currently expects revenues to be between US$73.0 million and US$80.0 million.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company management’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 5:00 AM Dubai Time, or Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

United Arab Emirates Toll Free:

80-003-570-3589

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976

Access Code:

9043914

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yalla.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until November 27, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

5229914

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income as net income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net margin as non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders as net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share as non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding.

By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. Investors can better understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess its core operating results, as they exclude share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payments. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its non-GAAP financial measures in the reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results are set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




As of


December 31,

 2022

September 30,

2023


US$

US$

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

407,256,837


267,454,622

Restricted cash




417,839

Term deposits

20,000,000


236,761,209

Short-term investments

25,788,304


40,476,760

Amounts due from a related party




111,665

Prepayments and other current assets

28,652,840


33,453,298

Total current assets

481,697,981


578,675,393

Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net

2,121,613


1,952,303

Intangible asset, net

1,328,470


1,198,768

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,950,364


2,993,403

Long-term investments

3,833,750


1,328,491

Other assets

15,406,078


15,080,531

Total non-current assets

24,640,275


22,553,496

Total assets

506,338,256


601,228,889







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

5,382,276


1,147,827

Deferred revenue

35,957,485


44,468,280

Operating lease liabilities, current

858,452


1,286,661

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,821,168


24,017,537

Total current liabilities

65,019,381


70,920,305

Non-current liabilities





Operating lease liabilities, non-current

744,612


1,118,285

Amounts due to a related party

709,789


616,904

Total non-current liabilities

1,454,401


1,735,189

Total liabilities

66,473,782


72,655,494







EQUITY





Shareholders’ equity of Yalla Group Limited





Class A Ordinary Shares

13,356


13,726

Class B Ordinary Shares

2,473


2,473

Additional paid-in capital

294,406,395


309,383,994

Treasury stock

(27,014,697)


(35,527,305)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,701,111)


(2,862,193)

Retained earnings

174,880,748


261,038,063

Total shareholders’ equity of Yalla Group Limited

440,587,164


532,048,758

Non-controlling interests

(722,690)


(3,475,363)

Total equity

439,864,474


528,573,395

Total liabilities and equity

506,338,256


601,228,889

 

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023


US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Revenues

80,061,650


79,246,363


85,187,360


228,489,731


237,952,336

Costs and expenses














Cost of revenues

(29,568,306)


(28,330,815)


(27,772,226)


(86,368,643)


(83,955,518)

Selling and marketing expenses

(11,951,117)


(12,378,490)


(11,292,732)


(35,685,652)


(35,026,197)

General and administrative expenses

(8,567,865)


(8,018,573)


(7,325,451)


(23,541,724)


(25,508,418)

Technology and product development expenses

(5,487,884)


(6,586,078)


(6,396,426)


(19,199,167)


(20,393,692)

Total costs and expenses

(55,575,172)


(55,313,956)


(52,786,835)


(164,795,186)


(164,883,825)

Operating income

24,486,478


23,932,407


32,400,525


63,694,545


73,068,511

Interest income

777,581


4,623,275


5,612,861


1,005,132


13,354,425

Government grants

51,483


4,560


228


212,015


182,447

Investment (loss) income

(104,944)


529,308


435,545


(255,715)


1,456,742

Impairment loss of investments







(2,509,480)





(2,509,480)

Income before income taxes

25,210,598


29,089,550


35,939,679


64,655,977


85,552,645

Income tax expense

(788,985)


(821,149)


(708,673)


(2,182,641)


(2,146,180)

Net income

24,421,613


28,268,401


35,231,006


62,473,336


83,406,465

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

206,347


1,202,160


994,099


520,944


2,750,850

Net income attributable to Yalla Group

   Limited’s shareholders

24,627,960


29,470,561


36,225,105


62,994,280


86,157,315

Earnings per ordinary share














——Basic

0.16


0.19


0.23


0.41


0.54

——Diluted

0.14


0.16


0.20


0.36


0.47

Weighted average number of shares

   outstanding used in computing earnings

   per ordinary share














——Basic

155,190,724


158,871,859


160,554,831


152,244,358


159,134,347

——Diluted

177,347,900


180,752,549


183,111,650


176,347,667


181,460,639

Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and technology and product development expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023


US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

1,065,549


923,513


627,760


3,914,210


2,581,522

Selling and marketing expenses

1,059,009


1,014,371


532,001


4,755,921


2,517,707

General and administrative expenses

2,462,675


3,242,981


1,633,262


11,788,894


8,121,521

Technology and product development expenses

379,994


315,173


255,677


1,048,923


920,127

Total share-based compensation expenses

4,967,227


5,496,038


3,048,700


21,507,948


14,140,877

 

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023


US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Operating income

24,486,478


23,932,407


32,400,525


63,694,545


73,068,511

Share-based compensation expenses

4,967,227


5,496,038


3,048,700


21,507,948


14,140,877

Non-GAAP operating income

29,453,705


29,428,445


35,449,225


85,202,493


87,209,388
















Net income

24,421,613


28,268,401


35,231,006


62,473,336


83,406,465

Share-based compensation expenses,

   net of tax effect of nil

4,967,227


5,496,038


3,048,700


21,507,948


14,140,877

Non-GAAP net income

29,388,840


33,764,439


38,279,706


83,981,284


97,547,342
















Net income attributable to Yalla

   Group Limited’s shareholders

24,627,960


29,470,561


36,225,105


62,994,280


86,157,315

Share-based compensation expenses,

   net of tax effect of nil

4,967,227


5,496,038


3,048,700


21,507,948


14,140,877

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

   Yalla Group Limited’s shareholders

29,595,187


34,966,599


39,273,805


84,502,228


100,298,192
















Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share














——Basic

0.19


0.22


0.24


0.56


0.63

——Diluted

0.17


0.19


0.21


0.48


0.55

Weighted average number of shares

   outstanding used in computing earnings

   per ordinary share














——Basic

155,190,724


158,871,859


160,554,831


152,244,358


159,134,347

——Diluted

177,347,900


180,752,549


183,111,650


176,347,667


181,460,639

 

