Entrepreneurship . Innovation . Technology: Canon EMEA and UN Women take educational workshops to Libya

During a three-day virtual workshop, twelve participants discussed their interest in exploring social and environmental topics that are important to them individually and to their communities.

The workshops took place as part of an ongoing partnership between Canon and UN Women Libya, called ‘Libyan Woman and Youth Civil Society Organisations at the Forefront of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology’.

The project is part of Canon’s wider Young People Programme (YPP) and is linked to several of the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) set out to drive peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said, “We are honored to be collaborating with UN Women to empower Libyan women to tell their unique stories through the powerful medium of photography. By empowering & supporting workshop participants with cameras, new digital skills and techniques, we hope to not only make a difference to their lives but give them the confidence to go on to inspire their communities and generations of the future too.”

Workshop participants learned about photography, e-learning, social media and digital technology, as well as theoretical and technical knowledge of gender and training skills. The co-creational element of the workshops enabled participants to become certified trainers, enabling them to share what they have learned with their communities.

The workshop leader, Canon Ambassador Laura El-Tantawy, has spent her time divided between Middle Eastern and Western cultures which has inspired much of her documentary work exploring issues relating to her own identity and family history, as well as social issues. Laura’s work has been displayed in exhibitions and published in newspapers and magazines worldwide.

When asked to comment about the partnership between Canon EMEA and UN Women Laura said: “Photography and technology are a force for good that can help highlight the issues that matter to people most. It’s so crucial we give women in Libya the digital tools and support in using them to not only express themselves but also amplify their voices online where they might not have previously been heard. Through Canon and UN Wom­­­en Libya partnership we are able help these women tell their story an­d, importantly, teach them how to upskill future generations of women and inspire others to change the world around them.”

