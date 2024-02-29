ESET to Present at FS-ISAC 2024 Americas Spring Summit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ESET, a global leader in digital security, announced that it will present at FS-ISAC’s 2024 Americas Spring Summit in March. The session, “Why Threat Intelligence is a Crucial Layer in Cyber Defense,” will be presented by Tony Anscombe, ESET’s Chief Security Evangelist, and Daniel Navarro, Sales Engineer at ESET North America. FS-ISAC’s event theme is “Thriving Together in a Dynamic World” – bringing together decision makers and influencers from the financial, cyber and information security sectors.

With cybersecurity increasingly becoming an essential component of any institution, Anscombe and Navarro will discuss how cyberthreat intelligence is key to proactively disrupting adversaries and bad actors, and how organizations can work together to share this knowledge. They will explain how strong cyberthreat intelligence enables the ability to anticipate where attacks will come from rather than waiting until they appear, and how to understand the danger and adapt accordingly to enhance defenses.

“Cyber threats pose the biggest threat to any business, nonprofit or government organization, and financial institutions are particularly vulnerable to sophisticated attacks,” said Anscombe. “With untold amounts of customer data, including financial data, at stake, financial organizations must arm themselves with the right cyber intelligence and be able to detect an attack before it happens. Our presentation will shed light on how this can be done, what to look out for, and how to immediately set a plan into place to stop an attack. Bad actors are constantly innovating and looking for new ways to penetrate networks, but if we have the right tools and work together, we can deter them long before they try to commit a breach.”

With over 20 years of security industry experience, Tony Anscombe is an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and internet safety. He has spoken at industry conferences such as RSA, Black Hat, VB, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security Summit and the Child Internet Safety Summit.

“Why Threat Intelligence is a Crucial Layer in Cyber Defense” will take place at 4:15 p.m. on March 4. The Americas Spring Summit takes place from March 3-6 in San Diego. For more information on the FS-ISAC agenda, visit https://www.fsisac.com/events/2024-americas-spring.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eset-to-present-at-fs-isac-2024-americas-spring-summit-302076566.html

SOURCE ESET

