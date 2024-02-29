Importance of Equity: 40% of FLO's U.S. Chargers located in Justice40 Communities

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, announced a significant milestone: almost 40% of FLO’s U.S. charging stations are in low-income or historically underserved communities.

“We cannot effectively combat climate change without prioritizing equity in both EV availability and EV charging infrastructure,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. “Unfortunately, many low-income and historically underserved communities, as highlighted by the Justice40 initiative, lack essential EV charging infrastructure, which must come first. At FLO, equity is a core principle driving our approach, ensuring EV drivers have access to reliable charging regardless of where they live. This coupled with more affordable EVs, which achieve price parity with ICE vehicles, will help expand the number of EVs on our roads.”

Launched by President Biden, the Justice40 Initiative, directs 40% of the benefits of specified government programs to disadvantaged communities. FLO has deployed chargers in Justice40 areas across several cities, including New York City; Los Angeles; North Hollywood, Calif.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Cincinnati; Tacoma, Wash.; Seattle; Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; Indianapolis; Dayton, Ohio; Seiling, Okla.; Calumet, Okla. and other U.S. cities.

Key deployments include:

Los Angeles — FLO partnered with the city’s Department of Public Works to install almost 500 Level 2 charging stations throughout the sprawling urban landscape.

Recently, the company co-sponsored legislation in California, the Equitable EV Charging Act, to increase communities’ access to overnight charging, especially multi-family housing residents, by establishing clearer permitting processes and siting criteria for curbside chargers.

Tacoma — FLO, Tacoma Power, the City of Tacoma Public Works Department, and other local entities partnered to install public chargers with a focus on equity in underserved communities.

New York City – A pilot charging program by the New York City Department of Transportation, Consolidated Edison and FLO includes 100 public FLO curbside Level 2 charging stations located across all five boroughs.

“Equity data paints a concerning picture. Residents from lower-income backgrounds, including Black, African American, Hispanic, or Latino communities, often find home charging out of reach,” said Tremblay. “Curbside and public level 2 charging stations, like those found in our Justice40 deployments, go far in offering a fair transition to EVs for everyone.”

For more on FLO’s products and mission, visit flo.com.

FLO® is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right™” means to us, visit flo.com.

