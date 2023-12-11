Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Prices, Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter of 2023, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer prices experienced fluctuations in the North American region, influenced by moderate demand and supply dynamics. Initially, producers maintained moderate operational rates due to increased feedstock prices and a rise in bank interest rates by the Federal Reserve Bank. This impacted market supply rates, compounded by disruptions in US shipping and freight routes caused by lower water levels in the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Midway through the quarter, supply conditions improved, leading to a marginal drop in prices due to increased inflation and decreased demand. The Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate hike aimed at curbing inflation further impacted buyer demand, contributing to a slowdown in the economic growth of the US region. Toward the end of Q3, prices rose marginally due to stable demand and stressed production rates resulting from limited availability of feedstock Ethylene supplies, a consequence of upstream Crude Oil production cuts by OPEC+ and Russia. Ultimately, by the end of Q3 2023, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer prices in the USA reached USD 9100/MT.

Asia

During the third quarter of 2023, the Asia region witnessed a bullish trend in Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer prices, with a notable increase of approximately 15%. The quarter began with production rate disruptions due to a shortage of upstream Acetic Acid in the Asian region. The price trend remained firm in the mid-quarter, driven by moderate demand-supply dynamics and external factors such as storms and typhoons like Doksuri and Saola, along with heavy rainfall in the region. Concurrently, fluctuating upstream Ethylene cash margins in Northeast Asian countries, influenced by economic slowdown and geopolitical differences, contributed to the price stability. Towards the end of the quarter, prices rose again due to moderate production rates amid stressed feedstock supplies, influenced by Crude Oil production cuts by OPEC+ and Russia. Simultaneously, Japan tightened supply rates due to increased demand from the food sector and heightened procurement activities before the Autumnal Equinox Holiday. By the end of Q3 2023, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer prices in Japan and Taiwan stood at USD 9100/MT and USD 8600/MT, respectively.

Europe

Similar to North America, the price trend of Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer experienced fluctuations in Europe during Q3 2023, with prices increasing by approximately 8%. Initially, production rates were low due to elevated input prices, and the Eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index indicated contractions in manufacturing sector activities during summer holidays. Midway through the quarter, buyers reduced offtakes in response to the introduction of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, promoting the use of recycled materials in food packaging. Simultaneously, upstream Ethylene costs were supported by escalating Brent Crude Oil prices, driven by stressed Crude Oil stocks resulting from global refinery production cuts. This led to a price increase toward the end of the quarter, supported by stable demand from the food sector. By the end of Q3, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer prices in Belgium were at USD 9700/MT.

