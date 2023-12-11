From Digital Twin Transition to Climate Neutrality – Estonian Roadmap Unveiled at COP28

Estonia’s Ambitious Climate Roadmap: “ 80% GHG Reductions by 2035 and 100% Renewable Energy by 2030″

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Estonia, a nation renowned for its resilience and pioneering innovation, is taking centre stage at the imminent COP28 in Dubai. Committed to addressing the pressing global climate crisis, Estonia aims to align with international climate objectives and foster collaborative efforts towards a sustainable future for the planet.

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas climate crisis demands a global response and every country must do its share; “Estonia wants to lead by example. We have placed climate at the centre. Our message is – the economy must fit into environmental boundaries. For example, Estonia’s parliament has adopted a new renewable electricity target of 100 per cent by 2030, more than tripling our level of renewable production. We plan to reduce emissions by 80% already by 2035, compared to 1990 levels. It’s a bold ambition, since until very recently our energy production was dominated by fossil fuels. But bold ambition is the only way forward,” said Kallas.

“As an innovative country, Estonia sees the green transition as the next big opportunity to create a better living environment for our citizens. To meet our climate targets, businesses and society at large need to change the way they operate and think. Various digital solutions play a key role here. In Estonia, we call it the twin transition. This means that we have put e-solutions to work to achieve our climate targets,” Kallas explained.

Prime Minister added that Estonia has a lot to offer the world in terms of achieving climate neutrality. “That is why we are at COP28 with our first-ever national pavilion. Our companies are sharing their experiences there. For example, in the implementation of the digital transition, and introduce the solutions of our companies in the fields of energy efficiency, smart cities, data management, and the circular economy,” she said.

Highlighting Estonia’s commitment to a sustainable future, the nation showcases the participation of 13 innovative companies at COP28: 1MTN, Auve Tech, Beast, Fibenol, KappaZeta, Kwota, Nortal, R8 Technologies, Ragn-Sells, Rail Baltica Estonia, Zero Terrain, Timbeter, and Utilitas.

Fibenol, among these companies, aspires to revolutionise current fossil-based industry models into sustainable ones with transparent value chains. At COP28, they seek to initiate discussions on making bioeconomy solutions standard, transcending mere sustainability dialogue.

Estonia’s innovation highlights at COP28 also include groundbreaking initiatives by Ragn-Sells, such as industrial salts derived from waste incineration ashes and the production of the world’s first climate-positive ultra-pure PCC from electricity production ashes using CCU+S technology. Additionally, Estonia aims to supply Europe with magnesium, leveraging 600 million tons of ash stockpiles generated from electricity production, and create sustainable nutrient production by extracting phosphorus (P) and nitrogen (N) from wastewater, sludges, and fish waste.

Through AI-powered solutions like R8 Technologies and Timbeter, Estonia demonstrates its dedication to enhancing climate comfort and fostering sustainable practices.

Estonia’s unwavering commitment to climate action, reflected in its ambitious GHG reduction targets, signifies a pivotal shift towards a sustainable future. The nation eagerly anticipates collaborating and sharing expertise at the Estonian Pavilion during COP28, inviting global stakeholders to unite in crafting a greener tomorrow.

