EvoluteIQ Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2023 International Business Awards®

STOCKHOLM and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EvoluteIQ, a leader in enterprise automation, today announced that their EIQ intelligent business automation platform won the Silver Stevie® Award in the No Code/Low Code platform category.

EvoluteIQ was named the winner of the Silver Stevie® Award in the No Code/Low Code category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® for their comprehensive product feature suite with ‘built-in AI/ML capabilities, decision automation, reporting, and benefits that span market performance, and customer satisfaction.’ This marks consecutive years in a row where EvoluteIQ has received this industry accolade, showcasing its continued dedication to reshaping the potential of end-to-end intelligent business automation and aiding customers in accelerating their business transformation journeys.

The esteemed judges praised EIQ’s well-documented performance metrics, rapid four to six-week deployment, a striking 15-fold improvement over traditional platforms, deploying various new technologies, solidifying their position as a pioneering industry automation solution.

“We’re honored to receive this Stevie® Award two years in a row. This is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and persistence of our global team who has achieved this remarkable milestone in delivering a best-in-class solution for our global enterprise customers,” expressed Sameet Gupte, CEO of EvoluteIQ. “The current trajectory of the sector is leaning heavily toward a cohesive automation platform, and our EIQ intelligent business automation platform’s No Code/Low Code proficiency lets customers effortlessly construct extensive, interlinked automation applications while maintaining adaptability and simplicity at scale.”

About EvoluteIQ

EvoluteIQ is on a mission is to revolutionize and democratize digital business for enterprises with our EIQ intelligent business automation platform. Our integrated platform empowers organizations to create exceptional user experiences through process orchestration, generative AI, RPA data, and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors, and front-end application development. Our user-centric approach ensures that even non-technical users can drive digital transformation with ease, thanks to our intuitive low-code/no-code interface.

EvoluteIQ is supported by Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital, operating globally with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and a prominent presence in the UK, US, and India.

For more information about EvoluteIQ, visit https://evoluteiq.com/

