Fitness Tracker Market size to grow by USD 44,314.14 million from 2022 to 2027 | 5 years (2017-2021) historic industry size, segmentation, and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The fitness tracker market size is estimated to increase by USD 44,314.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 16.14% during the forecast period.

Fitness tracker market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global fitness tracker market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer fitness tracker in the market are Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., DO Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hexoskin, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Mensa Brand Technologies Pte Ltd., Moov Inc., Nike Inc., NURVV Ltd., Oura Health Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Shenzhen Beienda Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Withings France SA, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Zepp Health Corp., and Fossil Group Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Alphabet Inc: The company offers a fitness tracker under the brand Google Fit.

Apple Inc: The company offers fitness trackers such as Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE.

Garmin Ltd: The company offers fitness trackers such as Gen 6 Smartwatch Black Silicone, Gen 6 Smartwatch Gunmetal Stainless Steel, and Gen 6 Smartwatch Green Camo rPET.

For details on the vendor and its offerings

Fitness Tracker Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (running, cycling, heart rate tracking, stress management, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the running segment will be significant during the forecast period. Physical activity is an essential part of daily life. Some of the key benefits of physical activity include physical and mental rejuvenation through gentle thinking that encourages mental, physical, psychological, and emotional well-being and enhances concentration, creativity, and cognitive abilities. Hence, there is an increase in growth potential with the increasing participation in physical and outdoor activities. There has been a significant increase in physical activities among women as much as men over the years, which also bridges the gap between male-female ratios. Hence, this growing trend of women’s participation in physical activities encourages vendors like Fitbit to manufacture fitness trackers which cater to the women segment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fitness tracker market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fitness tracker market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global fitness tracker market during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for fitness trackers in North America due to the presence of certain countries which are early adopters of new innovations and technologies. For instance, the US is one of the prominent markets for these devices. Another significant factor fuelling the growth of the fitness tracker market in North America is that manufacturers in this region are also making the device available at retailers, which makes it easily accessible to consumers. Some of these retail brands include Apple Stores, Amazon, AT and T, Best Buy, Sprint, T-Mobile, Target, and Verizon. Furthermore, North America is a base for some popular fitness brand manufacturers such as Apple, Garmin, and Alphabet (Fitbit), which is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Fitness Tracker Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The rising market in developing countries is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Several prominent providers are now targeting developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil to target their products. The rising awareness of advanced technology in several developing countries has fuelled the utilization of innovative and advanced technologies in many applications, sectors, and industries. As a result, several manufacturers are focusing on improving their products with better designs and upgraded hardware in order to enter such markets. Hence, the increasing adoption of these devices in these countries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends –

New product launches are a primary trend in the fitness tracker market. Several providers are increasingly focusing on end-user requirements while developing new products that it caters to the customers. For instance, Fitbit launched its Fitbit Charge 4, which is a state-of-the-art health and fitness tracker with built-in GPS, Spotify, Fitbit Pay, active zone time, sleep tools, and more. Hence, competition in the market is expected to be severe with the integration of several additional features and as well as the entrance of local players. Hence, this differentiation offered by several vendors in the market is expected to fuel the adoption of fitness trackers, which in turn will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Security and privacy concerns are significant factors hindering market growth. Some of the personal data which are collected by the fitness tracker include user information such as weight, photos, date of birth, GPS coordinates, social data, steps taken, heart rate, and background data used by the device. Hence, these data are highly prone to data breaches and hacking. Furthermore, the data collected by this fitness tracker has increased with the integration of advanced features into fitness trackers. These devices are integrated with motion sensors are highly prone to cybersecurity attacks. Hence, such factors are expected to negatively impact the market, which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this Fitness Tracker Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fitness tracker market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the fitness tracker market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fitness tracker market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fitness tracker market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fitness Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44,314.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., DO Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hexoskin, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Mensa Brand Technologies Pte Ltd., Moov Inc., Nike Inc., NURVV Ltd., Oura Health Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Shenzhen Beienda Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Withings France SA, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Zepp Health Corp., and Fossil Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fitness tracker market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fitness tracker market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Running – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Running – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Running – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Running – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Running – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cycling – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cycling – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cycling – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cycling – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cycling – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Heart rate tracking – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Heart rate tracking – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Heart rate tracking – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Heart rate tracking – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Heart rate tracking – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Stress management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Stress management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Stress management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Stress management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Stress management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 128: Apple Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 129: Apple Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 130: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 131: Apple Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Apple Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 DO Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: DO Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 134: DO Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 135: DO Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.6 Fossil Group Inc.

Exhibit 136: Fossil Group Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 137: Fossil Group Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fossil Group Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Fossil Group Inc. – Segment focus

12.7 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Garmin Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 141: Garmin Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 142: Garmin Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Garmin Ltd. – Segment focus

12.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 145: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 150: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 151: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Segment focus

12.10 Mensa Brand Technologies Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Mensa Brand Technologies Pte Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 154: Mensa Brand Technologies Pte Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Mensa Brand Technologies Pte Ltd. – Key offerings

12.11 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 156: Nike Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 157: Nike Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 158: Nike Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 159: Nike Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Nike Inc. – Segment focus

12.12 NURVV Ltd.

Exhibit 161: NURVV Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 162: NURVV Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 163: NURVV Ltd. – Key offerings

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 171: Sony Group Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Sony Group Corp. – Segment focus

12.15 Withings France SA

Exhibit 174: Withings France SA – Overview



Exhibit 175: Withings France SA – Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Withings France SA – Key offerings

12.16 Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 178: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 179: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 180: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

12.17 Zepp Health Corp.

Exhibit 182: Zepp Health Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 183: Zepp Health Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 184: Zepp Health Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Zepp Health Corp. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

