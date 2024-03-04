Flash News: OKX DEX API Integrated by Leading DeFi Analytics Platform DEXTools

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 4, 2024.

OKX DEX API Integrated by Leading DeFi Analytics Platform DEXTools

OKX DEX API has been successfully integrated by DEXTools, the leading DeFi analytics platform, bringing seamless trading capabilities, enhanced liquidity and optimal prices for all users.

With an average of 20 million monthly users, DEXTools surpasses many popular platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter), Google, YouTube, and Amazon in terms of visit duration. It features charts and information in real time with a proprietary scoring system for token reliability, as well as a variety of DeFi tools, including a trading simulator for users to learn and familiarize with the crypto ecosystem without trading actual funds.

OKX Ventures announced the investment in DEXTools last month, which aims to foster partnership between DEXTools and OKX Web3. This integration of OKX DEX API marks one of the first steps of their partnership. Further collaborations are expected to follow.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-news-okx-dex-api-integrated-by-leading-defi-analytics-platform-dextools-302078242.html

