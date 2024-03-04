/R E P E A T — MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Participate in PDAC 2024/

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2024 /CNW/ – The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will participate in a number of engagements while at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) 2024.

On March 4, Minister Wilkinson will deliver remarks and participate in a fireside chat with Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive, Aluminum, Rio Tinto, and Rag Udd, President Minerals America, BHP, at the Canada Day Investment Forum.

Date: March 4, 2024

Time: 12 ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

North Building, Room 105

255 Front Street West

Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6

On March 5, Minister Wilkinson and Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, will make a critical minerals announcement at the Canada Pavilion.

Date: March 5, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

South Building, Level 800

Trade Show Floor, Booth 538, Canada Pavilion

222 Bremner Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario M5V 2T6

On March 6, Minister Wilkinson will hold a call-back with Canadian media to wrap up his participation at PDAC 2024.

Date: March 6, 2024

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

All media are asked to pre-register for the call-back by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

