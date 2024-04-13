Flash News: OKX to Adjust Tick Size of Spot/Margins and Perpetual Swaps

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will be adjusting the tick sizes of certain spot, margin, and perpetual swap trading pairs on April 18, 2024, between 7:00 am and 9:00 am (UTC) in order to increase market liquidity and enhance the trading experience for our users.

Key Details:

Trading will be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes for trading pairs that are being adjusted to a smaller decimal value.

If a trading pair is available for both spot and margin markets, the adjustment will apply to both.

Existing limit orders and trading bot orders with larger decimal places than the adjusted tick size will be canceled.

Open orders and historical orders will be displayed according to the adjusted tick size for non-API users, while API users will see the pre-adjustment tick size.

For a full list of affected trading pairs and their corresponding tick size adjustments, please refer to the detailed announcement on our website.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

