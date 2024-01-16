FORBES NAMES LAIVLY AS ONE OF CANADA'S BEST STARTUP EMPLOYERS 2024

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ – Laivly, an AI technology company focused on developing high-impact automation solutions for the contact center industry, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Startup Employers 2024 by Forbes and Statista Inc., ranking second on the list of 200 companies across the country.

“We’re thrilled to be included on the Forbes list,” said Jeff Fettes, founder and CEO of Laivly. “The AI technology landscape is changing so rapidly right now that it can be challenging to create a fun and satisfying culture where you know your work every day is making a difference. We put a lot of focus on fostering curiosity, collaboration, and creativity at every level, and that has led to an incredibly diverse team excited about contributing to the future of this emerging tech.”

The list of Canada’s Best Startup Employers 2024 provides a guide for potential candidates looking to work for innovative and stable startups. Companies headquartered in Canada, founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing more than 10 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered in the evaluation.

To narrow the shortlist of 1,500 companies to the final 200, more than 3 million data points were gathered from a variety of sources and given a detailed evaluation. The three main criteria included employer reputation around employee engagement and corporate culture, employee satisfaction by way of retention and employee offerings, and growth from headcount and job listings.

“Laivly wouldn’t be what we are today without our people,” said Fettes. “We’re incredibly proud of the team we’ve built and we’re honored to be recognized as a great place to work.”

The full awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website. To learn more about Laivly, please visit https://laivly.com.

About Laivly

Laivly’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Sidd, enables the world’s biggest brands to leverage AI, automation, and machine learning into their existing customer service programs, swiftly and without extensive integration barriers. Laivly solves the challenges of cost, consistency, and productivity for contact centers and customer care programs with industry-leading agent copilot and self service solutions.

Led by a team of established contact center experts, Laivly grew out of the unique needs and challenges of customer service programs. With a focus on ethics in AI and the agent experience, Laivly works to improve customer service across all industries. Laivly is a privately held company based in Winnipeg, Canada. Follow Laivly on LinkedIn, Facebook, Threads and Instagram, or learn more at https://www.laivly.com.

