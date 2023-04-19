Forrester Recognises Dialog Axiata PLC As APAC Recipient Of 2023 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award

SYDNEY, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that leading Sri Lanka-based telecommunications provider Dialog Axiata PLC is the Asia Pacific (APAC) winner of its inaugural Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award. The award recognises organisations that are putting customers at the centre of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers, and enable greater employee engagement. Dialog Axiata will be honoured at CX APAC, being held in Sydney and digitally, May 25–26, 2023.

Dialog Axiata has been named the APAC recipient of Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for continuously investing in products and services designed to improve its customer experience — including becoming the first company to introduce a 5G network in Sri Lanka. The firm is also fostering a customer-obsessed culture by delivering a more personalised customer experience and building greater trust and loyalty with its customers.

“We congratulate Dialog Axiata for winning Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for APAC,” said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international research and product at Forrester. “Dialog Axiata is demonstrating firsthand how it’s keeping its customers at the forefront of its business to drive consistent growth and profitability and foster customer and employee retention.”

Dialog Axiata will share its success story at CX APAC, a leading event for CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders to learn best practices focused on improving existing and future customer experiences.

