Digitalisation and sustainability in advanced manufacturing to be key focus at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2023

The sixth edition of the region’s leading advanced manufacturing event returns with over 300 exhibitors at Singapore EXPO from 18 – 20 October 2023

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), an event of Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, returns to Singapore EXPO from 18 – 20 October 2023.

The three-day event is the premier platform for global Industry 4.0 leaders and solution providers to forge deeper engagements with new and existing markets, as well as for key players in the region and stakeholders across the value chain to develop future-ready opportunities for sustainable business growth.

Focusing on new trends and solutions in advanced manufacturing, the event will spotlight innovations in Green Factory solutions that will help the manufacturing industry reduce carbon emissions on its journey to Net Zero. It will also feature new developments in Intelligent Machine Tools & Engineered Parts that are integrated with the latest AI technology and designed to improve productivity through process automation.

These two new pillars are part of the event’s six key exhibitor profiles, which include Additive Manufacturing, Digitalisation, Industrial Automation and Smart Logistics & Supply Chain.

Last year’s ITAP was the first fully-physical edition post-Covid, attracting over 15,000 visitors from 76 countries and regions with more than 35% of its attendees being C-level executives and key decision makers in the industry.

This year, ITAP will host more than 300 exhibitors and over 18,000 attendees across 20,000sqm of immersive experiences at Singapore EXPO, including international pavilions, networking areas and product showcases.

Delegates and trade visitors can enjoy guided tours highlighting the latest advanced manufacturing innovations, as well as expanded opportunities for networking and discovery through engagements such as the International Connect Platform, facilitated business matching sessions, and an innovation stage that will be the launching pad for more than 20 new products.

ITAP 2023 will also host the Industrial Transformation Forum featuring global business leaders in key industry sectors. Across two conference days, key topics across Sustainability, Optimising Manufacturing Efficiency and Supply Chain Resilience will be addressed.

The Future of Manufacturing Summit (FoM) & Roundtable will also return at ITAP 2023 to support industry efforts in encouraging greater receptivity and adoption of Industry 4.0.

Leading up to the main event in October, Constellar will be hosting ITAP 2023 engagements in key sectors around the region – Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia – where Industry 4.0 adoption will be pivotal to accelerating economic growth.

ITAP 2023 is strongly supported by industry and government partners including Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), JTC Corporation (JTC), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) along with their regional counterparts, as well as global industry leaders and key players in the region’s business ecosystem.

A round up of facts and figures about last year’s ITAP can be found here.

If you’d like to attend ITAP 2023, click here to register your interest.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/digitalisation-and-sustainability-in-advanced-manufacturing-to-be-key-focus-at-industrial-transformation-asia-pacific-2023-301802508.html

SOURCE Constellar