Officials with ION Storage Systems, University of Maryland (UMD), Department of Energy (DOE) ARPA-E and Rep. Glenn Ivey Celebrate ARPA-E Grant

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ION Storage Systems Inc. (ION), recently hosted a variety of government and academic leaders to celebrate a $4.8 million award to ION and UMD . The award is part of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) EVs4ALL program, funded by the DOE.

Visiting ION’s facility were Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey; Eric Wachsman, founder of ION Storage Systems and Director of UMD’s Energy Innovation Institute; DOE ARPA-E representatives, Dr. Jennifer Gerbi, Senior Advisor (former Acting Director), Peder Maarbjerg, Assistant Director for External Coordination; and Hans Riemer, Senior Consultant at the DOE Loan Programs Office.

The EVs4ALL program seeks to increase EV adoption and market share through the development of battery technology to improve EV affordability, convenience, reliability and safety. In addition, it seeks to increase domestic new and used EV adoption through developing batteries that are fast-charging, effective at low temperatures and more durable. “It’s exciting to see this kind of high-risk, high-reward technical work evolve so quickly from a university lab to a domestic startup company,” said Dr. Gerbi, during the visit to ION.

Congressman Ivey and representatives from the DOE and ARPA-E toured facilities and met with staff to learn more about ION’s unique solid-state battery design. While touring, employees demonstrated the ceramic bilayer architecture of ION’s batteries. The design increases the charge and discharge-rate capability, energy density and operative temperature of solid-state lithium batteries. “It’s an exciting time for you as employees, to be part of what, I think, is potentially going to change the world,” said Congressman Ivey, while addressing ION staff.

During the visit, ION leaders and UMD representatives discussed the significance of the federal government investing in battery technology and EV manufacturing through programs such as EVs4ALL.

“As the demand for EVs grows so does the need for domestically supplied batteries,” said Ricky Hanna, CEO of ION. “It’s important that the government and companies like us work together in commercializing solid-state batteries, making EV adoption more likely.”

Ion Storage Systems, Inc. manufactures high energy density, solid state lithium metal batteries that are intrinsically safe and require no external heating or compression. ION’s patented battery design is nonflammable, enables fast-charging capabilities, provides wide operating temperatures, reduces volume and weight of the cells, and is compatible with current and next generation cathodes, including high voltage cathodes that are nickel and cobalt-free. The versatility of ION’s technology allows it to design products for multiple markets including consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage customers.

