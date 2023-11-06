Founder & Chairwoman Sally Chen and Company, ELTA Technology Co., Ltd., Win Master Entrepreneur and Corporate Excellence Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan’s outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia’s resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Founder and Chairman of ELTA Technology Co., Ltd. (ELTA) Sally Chen is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category in the Media & Entertainment industry. With 23 years of practical experience, she has led ELTA to emerge as the leading digital media platform in Taiwan. With the audacity of a newcomer in 2007, ELTA secured the world’s first new media Olympic broadcasting license. In collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom, ELTA reshaped the ecosystem of the digital media industry and through a series of breakthroughs and challenges, ELTA has consistently redefined the ultimate visual experience.

Sally Chen chooses to face challenges with a positive and proactive attitude, employing solutions that are in line with ethics, emotions, and reason. This has led to the successful broadcasting of numerous exciting sporting events and also elevated the position of both Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and ELTA as Taiwan’s No.1 Sports Broadcasting Platform.

Sally Chen’s home has small notes posted everywhere, each bearing positive and uplifting messages. One of the phrases, “Face it, Accept it, Deal with it, Let it go”, is a direction she learned from an elder to navigate through problems. Her 20 years with ELTA have honed her ability to withstand challenges and not be knocked down is closely tied to this philosophy.

ELTA’s successful content management strategy under Sally Chen’s leadership has enhanced the brand’s value. Foresight in recognizing the opportunities brought about by digital convergence has allowed the company to proactively position itself for emerging business prospects. This forward-looking approach has diversified and stabilized the company’s income streams, resulting in an annual revenue of nearly NTD 1 billion.

As part of the company’s Corporate Excellence Award, the company’s achievements include obtaining the world’s first new media broadcasting license for the 2008 Olympics, officially stepping into television channel operations, and establishing ELTA Television. That year, it successfully broadcasted the Beijing Olympic Games. Currently, ELTA has six self-operated TV licensed channels (ELTA Sports 1, ELTA Sports 2, ELTA Sports 3, ELTA Sports 4, ELTA Drama, and ELTA Variety), and has acted as an agent for multiple overseas TV licensed channels as well as five OTT channels.

The company also has a high brand value, with a fan base exceeding 2 million people, contributing to its recognition and influence in Taiwan’s media market. Its successful operational model involves pairing routine sports events with entertainment programs, resulting in stable profits. The eruption of grand international sporting events further adds to its operational excellence, solidifying ELTA’s outstanding performance.

After more than 20 years of dedicated efforts, Sally Chen has successfully transformed the company into Taiwan’s most influential sports broadcasting brand. In the future, she is committed to turning ELTA into the “Delta Electronics” of Taiwan’s sports industry, becoming the first domestic new media sports broadcasting conglomerate to foster a positive cycle in the sports industry.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/founder–chairwoman-sally-chen-and-company-elta-technology-co-ltd-win-master-entrepreneur-and-corporate-excellence-awards-at-the-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2023-taiwan-301979346.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

