OutSystems Announces 2023 Innovation Awards, Showcasing the Best in High-Performance Low-Code Application Development

Company Concludes Global Event Series Bringing more than 3,000 IT Leaders and Developers Together across Six Countries

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems , a global leader in high-performance application development, today announced the winners of its 2023 Innovation Awards. Leading global brands PETRONAS, Roche, BEB Global, Fidelidade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Coppel Access and Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA were recognised as the most innovative companies transforming their businesses through high-performance low-code .

The annual OutSystems Innovation Awards assess innovation initiatives from across the OutSystems customer base to honor and celebrate the organisations who best exemplify the power of low-code application development. Each year, the Innovation Awards show the power of the platform for building business-critical applications that drive a material impact on development time, cost, and talent for organisations around the world and across nearly every industry. The diversity in location, industry and transformation initiatives is clear in this 2023 class (winner details below).

OutSystems announced the winners at its finale Next Step Exec conference in Lisbon on October 17, the last of the company’s 2023 event series that gathered more than 3250 IT leaders and low-code developers learning the latest trends and swapping success stories using the OutSystems platform. The OutSystems NextStep Exec featured major breakthroughs in innovation with high-performance low-code from some of the worlds’ largest brands – AbbVie, Carrefour, KeyBank, Roche, Western Union, Zurich and many more.

“We’re seeing a clear tipping point in the market where our customers are placing high-performance low-code at the heart of their business innovation journey”, said Tiago Azevedo, OutSystems CIO and Emcee of the NextStep Exec event. “It is truly inspiring to see the level of creativity, agility and success our platform enables as more and more organisations create applications that transform their business for the better. With our early strategic investment in AI-assisted technology, our customers will continue to be on the forefront of low-code as we drive the next big shift in the way software development is built and used.”

This year’s Innovation Award winners are:

PETRONAS: With multiple lines of business, PETRONAS’ IT department was looking for a partner that could help them keep up with the increasing demand for custom applications. They needed a platform that enabled their IT team to accelerate the pace of software development, improve developer experience, and reduce the cost to serve. With OutSystems, PETRONAS maximised the productivity of its development team and established a citizen development program that empowers business users to build the applications that they need to perform their day-to-day jobs more efficiently.

To learn more about OutSystems customers and the transformative impact of high-performance low-code software development, visit the company’s customers stories page .

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organisation the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 700,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognised leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

