From Mobile Devices to Electric Vehicles: Li-ion Battery Recycling Undergoes a Sea Change – Comprehensive Report

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of this evolving industry, encompassing market drivers, challenges, value chain dynamics, cutting-edge technologies, and the competitive landscape.
The battery recycling industry is experiencing a significant transformation. While originally focused on recycling Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries from mobile devices in relatively small quantities, the landscape is rapidly evolving. The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, rising materials prices, and supply chain concerns have spurred the development of advanced Li-ion battery recycling technologies.
In the coming years, major automotive players such as General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, and Panasonic are set to open new battery plants. This expansion is poised to boost lithium-ion battery production significantly, with an estimated 1.2 million tons of lithium-ion batteries reaching the end of their life cycle by 2030. This presents a substantial opportunity for the recycling sector.
Key highlights of the report include:
- An in-depth analysis of recycling technologies, value chain intricacies, regulatory considerations, and sustainability impacts.
- Detailed regional insights covering Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and North America.
- Examination of battery collection, discharging, dismantling, and mechanical pre-processing methods.
- An analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring both market leaders and innovative start-ups.
- Extensive demand forecasts and growth opportunity analysis.
- A technology roadmap that compares emerging recycling approaches with conventional methods.
The report delves into specific details, including:
- Market size breakdown by chemistry, measured in kilotonnes and revenues, with forecasts extending to 2040.
- Analysis of market trends, drivers, and challenges.
- Comprehensive insights into recycling methods and technologies.
- Exploration of recycling beyond-lithium batteries.
- Assessment of the current market and future outlook.
- Recent news and market developments, including funding initiatives and production capacities.
The battery recycling industry is on the brink of significant growth, and this report equips businesses, investors, and stakeholders with the insights they need to navigate this evolving landscape successfully.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Lithium-ion batteries
1.1.1 Li-ion cathode
1.1.2 Li-ion anode
1.1.3 End-of-life
1.2 The Electric Vehicle (EV) market
1.2.1 Emerging market for replacement battery packs
1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain
1.4 Circular life cycle
1.5 Global regulations and policies
1.6 Sustainability and environmental benefits
2 RECYCLING METHODS AND TECHNOLOGIES
2.1 Pre-Treatment
2.1.1 Discharging
2.1.2 Mechanical Pre-Treatment
2.2 Hydrometallurgy
2.2.1 Method overview
2.2.2 SWOT analysis
2.3 Pyrometallurgy
2.3.1 Method overview
2.3.2 SWOT analysis
2.4 Direct recycling
2.4.1 Method overview
2.4.2 SWOT analysis
2.5 Solvent extraction
2.6 Other methods
2.7 Recycling of Specific Components
2.7.1 Anode (Graphite)
2.7.2 Cathode
2.7.3 Electrolyte
2.8 Recycling of Beyond Li-ion Batteries
2.8.1 Conventional vs Emerging Processes
2.8.2 Li-Metal batteries
2.8.3 Lithium sulfur batteries (Li-S)
2.8.4 All-solid-state batteries (ASSBs)
3 MARKET ANALYSIS
3.1 Market drivers
3.2 Market challenges
3.3 The current market
3.4 Recent market news, funding and developments
3.5 Economic case for Li-ion battery recycling
3.6 Competitive landscape
3.7 Global capacities, current and planned
3.8 Future outlook
3.9 Global market 2018-2040
3.9.1 Chemistry
3.9.2 Ktonnes
3.9.3 Revenues
3.9.4 Regional
3.9.4.1 Europe
3.9.4.1.1 Regional overview
3.9.4.2 China
3.9.4.2.1 Regional overview
3.9.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
3.9.4.3.1 Regional overview
3.9.4.4 North America
3.9.4.4.1 Regional overview
4 COMPANY PROFILES (83 company profiles)
5 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
7 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
