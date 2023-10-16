Wafer fab equipment market to grow by USD 43.94 billion from 2022 to 2027; ASML, AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The wafer fab equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 43.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.43% during forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for consumer electronics is notably driving the wafer fab equipment market. However, factor such as the high cost of equipment may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by technology (automatic layer deposition, chemical vapor deposition, etching, oxidation, and others), end-user (foundry, memory, and integrated device manufacturer (IDM)), and geography ( APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wafer fab equipment market including ASML, AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASMPT Ltd., Baxter International Inc., EV Group, FormFactor Inc., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., KLA Corp., KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORP., Lam Research Corp., Nikon Corp., PLASMA THERM, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., and Hanmi Semiconductor Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Wafer Fab Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Hanmi Semiconductor Co. Ltd.: The company offers wafer fab equipment solutions such as clean track lithius Pro, lithius Pro Z, and lithius Pro V.

Wafer Fab Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

The automatic layer deposition segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the process of producing semiconductors, automated layer dispositions simplify production processes and improve efficiency. Beyond the improvement of efficiency, automated layer separation offers benefits as well. Furthermore, the use of automated systems minimizes workers’ exposure to potentially hazardous processes within the semiconductor industry thereby increasing safety.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 78% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is becoming the hub of Wafer Production Equipment thanks to factors like the growing Semiconductor Industry, Technological Progress, and Increasing Electronic Device Demand. The growth of the market in APAC continued to be stimulated by the availability of qualified labor at a cheaper price than elsewhere, combined with robust supply chain networks.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Wafer Fab Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wafer fab equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wafer fab equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wafer fab equipment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wafer fab equipment market companies

Wafer Fab Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 43.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key countries US, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASML, AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASMPT Ltd., Baxter International Inc., EV Group, FormFactor Inc., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., KLA Corp., KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORP., Lam Research Corp., Nikon Corp., PLASMA THERM, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., and Hanmi Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

