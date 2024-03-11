Future of Airport Industry Outlook worth $2,404 billion in 2040 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to a research report, ‘Future of Airport Industry to 2030‘ published by MarketsandMarkets: Global Airport investment is estimated to reach USD 2,404 billion in 2040 from USD 200 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4%. The airport industry’s significant regional investments reflect a broader global trend toward expanding and upgrading airport infrastructure. This trend is driven by anticipated growth in passenger traffic, the strategic importance of these regions as international transit hubs, and the recognition of airport infrastructure as a critical component of broader economic development and tourism strategies.

A significant portion is allocated towards terminal expansion and upgrades to improve passenger flow and experience. Runway development is essential for increasing operational capacity to handle larger aircraft and more traffic. Technology integration focuses on automation, self-service kiosks, biometric identification, and smart baggage systems to boost efficiency and the passenger experience. Additionally, sustainability projects incorporating renewable energy, efficient waste management, and energy-saving constructions are gaining momentum. Central to these investments is crafting a seamless passenger experience, integrating design, technology, and services for a smooth and enjoyable airport journey, reflecting a comprehensive approach to meeting future aviation demands and environmental responsibilities.

India has emerged as the 3rd largest aviation market, with China Expected to overtake the US in the coming years.

India and China are pivotal players in the global aviation landscape, with their rapid growth trajectories setting the stage for significant shifts in the industry. India has emerged as the third-largest aviation market, a remarkable achievement attributed to its booming economy, increasing middle-class population, and growing affordability of air travel. Conversely, China is on the cusp of becoming the world’s largest aviation market, poised to overtake the United States in the coming years. The ascent of India and China as aviation powerhouses reflects their economic growth and their strategic importance in connecting global travel routes. Their rise underscores the shifting focus of the aviation industry towards Asia, which is expected to drive the majority of future air travel growth.

Investment in 5G Network infrastructure is critical in driving Smart Airport Operations.

The deployment of 5G networks in airports is poised to revolutionize how airports operate and how passengers interact with their surroundings. With its high-speed connectivity, low latency, and the capacity to support a massive number of devices simultaneously, 5G opens up possibilities for various applications. These include seamless communication between airport operations, enhanced real-time data sharing, improved airport security through advanced surveillance technologies, and enriched passenger services such as augmented reality (AR) for navigation and personalized information dissemination.

Passenger personas are expected to be more socially, culturally, and ethnically diverse.

The landscape of airport passenger personas is undergoing a significant transformation, reflecting broader societal shifts and the evolving preferences of travelers. While business travel is gradually rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in leisure and tourist travel is reshaping the aviation industry’s approach to passenger experience. This shift is characterized by the emergence of more diverse and nuanced micro-personas, such as solo travelers, music and festival enthusiasts, and social media influencers, each with unique needs and expectations.

This diversification of passenger personas necessitates a more tailored approach to airport services and amenities. Airports and airlines are now tasked with accommodating the logistical aspects of travel and enhancing the journey with personalized experiences that cater to the varied interests and preferences of these micro-personas. This includes leveraging technology for customized communication, offering targeted amenities, and creating spaces within airports that reflect the interests of these diverse groups.

