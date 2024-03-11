Sugar Alcohol Market Size, Growth, Report 2031

Global sugar alcohol market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 2.51 billion in 2023 to USD 3.74 billion in 2031. Factors such as consumer awareness of the benefits of sugar alcohol, safer alternatives to sugar for diabetic patients, and low-calorie properties primarily help in the expansion of the demand for sugar alcohols.

Sugar alcohol is being used in various sectors due to its versatility and wider applicability, which helps it gain more popularity among consumers as well as manufacturers, leading to an overall surge in the growth of the market. For instance, 3Doodler announced the launch of their latest product, ChefDoodler, in June 2023. The pen allows the consumers to draw in sugar. The advanced product uses isomalt, available in six vibrant colors. It is used for decorating in sugar, creating edible custom shapes, connecting different pieces to form structures, and in various other applications. Thus, isomalt is a versatile ingredient that elevates the store-bought goodies and is a great ingredient for bakers.

Key players are continuously innovating their products and coming up with unique blends and applications of sugar alcohols, joining the trend of functional foods and beverages.

Rise in Health Consciousness Leads to a Surge in the Popularity of Sugar Alcohol

Increased awareness of health issues, such as obesity and diabetes, has led consumers to seek healthier alternatives to sugar. Sugar alcohols are lower in calories with a lesser impact on blood glucose levels, considered as a viable option by consumers. Additionally, the prevalence of diabetes globally has been increasing, driving the demand for sugar-free or low-calorie sweeteners. Sugar alcohols are often used in products formulated for diabetic individuals as they do not cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

With a focus on weight management and calorie reduction, consumers are looking forward to products that provide sweetness without the added calories of traditional sugar. Sugar alcohol is commonly used in various food and beverage products to meet the surging demand.

For instance, in November 2022, Tate & Lyle PLC announced the launch of ERYTESSE Erythritol. The product offers a complete sugar-like taste for consumers to add to their food and beverages at a lesser quantity and at an affordable cost. ERYTESSE Erythritol contains 70% of the sweetness of sucrose with no calories. It can be added to different culinary varieties, like dairy, beverages, confectionery, and bakery. Erythritol blends well into the company’s existing portfolio and can be used in combination, or separately, with natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit.

Xylitol as a Key Ingredient in Personal Care Products

Since sugar alcohol is a plant-derived substitute for sugar, it is gaining widespread popularity among consumers and manufacturers. It is incorporated in several fast-moving consumer goods including toothpastes and inhibits the growth of bacteria and reduces the risk of cavity formation. Xylitol is a key ingredient in personal care products over the other types of sugar alcohols as it has moisturizing properties and functions as a humectant in the products. Additionally, it has sweetness with fewer calories which gives dual benefits to the consumers, as managing their calorie intake and controlling their blood sugar levels. The versatility and health attributes of Xylitol contribute to its greater acceptance and popularity among various consumer products.

For instance, in August 2023, Quip launched Quip Mints, a sugar free mint product, which contains Xylitol as a substitute for sugar. With the launch, the company aims to cater to modern consumers who are health-conscious and look for healthier ingredients in their day-to-day products. The product is being sold on its website and online channels such as Walmart, Target, CVS, Amazon, and Walgreens.

Pharmaceutical Sector to Dominate Amongst the End-users

Sugar alcohols are widely used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. They are used as stabilizers, bulking agents, and controlled release modifiers in various formulations in the industry contributing to their usage in the medication of their patients. As a bulking agent, they are beneficial in making tablets and capsules in any desired shape and size. Moreover, they are added as stabilizers in pharmaceutical formulations, which helps the industry maintain the quality and integrity of medication over time. Additionally, being used in controlled release formulation of medicines, they influence the rate at which the medicine is released in the body, which is a very crucial trait of medicine to show prolonged effects on the disease, helping the body to heal.

Sorbitol has pharmaceutical applications and is widely used in the healthcare industry. For instance, in April 2023, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a leading global eye health company announced the launch of StableVisc cohesive ophthalmic viscosurgical device (OVD) and TotalVisc Viscoelastic System in the United States. TotalVisc Viscoelastic System includes both StableVisc and ClearVisc, which is an OVD that protects ocular tissue during the process of cataract surgery. StableVisc and ClearVisc contain sodium hyaluronate and sorbitol, a chemical agent that has been demonstrated to create a strong physical barrier and provide increased free radical scavenging capabilities compared to other OVDs tested in a laboratory study.

Digestive Issues Caused by Sugar Alcohols Restricting the Growth of the Market

One of the primary challenges associated with the consumption of sugar alcohols is their potential to cause digestive discomfort. They cause digestive issues like bloating, diarrhea, and gas. Some consumers are more sensitive to the laxative effects of sugar alcohols, which restrains the growth of the market.

As consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and well-being, digestive concerns align with this concern making the consumers look for products and food items that effectively complement their dietary needs. Key players are trying to adapt to the growing concern with their product offerings by changing the formulation, minimizing its harmful effect and catering to different choices of the consumers to maintain their relevance in the market.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

Sugar alcohol with various health benefits and is a key ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry, will witness a surge in demand during the forecast period as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of its health benefits and substitutability with refined sugar. Also, as sugar alcohol is a natural sugar substitute, consumers prefer it over artificial sugar substitutes, such as stevia, due to which sugar alcohols have started gaining popularity among consumers and will have a greater market in the future.

In July 2022, Roquette Frères announced the expansion of Pearlitol SD range of mannitol for the pharmaceutical industry to support advanced tablet forms of dosage. The launch provides a solution in direct functional filler compression for oral dosage in both nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications. Pearlitol 150 SD provides reliability in dosage with every tablet.

