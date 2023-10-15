Gaming Peripheral Market to increase by USD 5.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The gaming peripheral market size is expected to grow by USD 5.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising popularity of e-sports is notably driving the gaming peripheral market. However, factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and others), technology (wired and wireless), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gaming peripheral market, including Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GoodBetterBest Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sentey Inc., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., Turtle Beach Corp., Logitech International SA, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH. Buy Now for detailed company information

Gaming Peripheral Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Corsair Gaming Inc: The company offers gaming peripherals such as monitors, gaming laptops, CPU coolers, storage.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Gaming Peripheral Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market growth of the controllers segment is significant during the forecast period. There has been a significant change in video game controllers over the years. For instance, some video game controllers, like the Atari, have a single button and a joystick. In addition, the latest controller offers users the ability to move in any user-specified direction instead of being limited to the right, left, up, and down directions provided by the directional pad. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

The region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America . The US is one of the major contributors to the market growth in the region as it is an innovator in e-sports tournaments and is home to several other professional gaming companies. For instance, more than 60% of households have at least one person who plays games regularly. Hence, such factors are driving the marekt growth in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Gaming Peripheral Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GoodBetterBest Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sentey Inc., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., Turtle Beach Corp., Logitech International SA, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

