Gate.io Participated In The 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival Along With Other Industry Leaders

PANAMA CITY, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From April 6th to April 9th, Gate.io actively participated in the 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival held at Hall3FG of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As one of the Platinum Sponsors of the festival, Gate.io had a significant presence at the event, which stands as one of the most influential Web3 gatherings in Asia this year.

The first day of the 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival welcomed thousands of Web3 enthusiasts and thought leaders from around the world. Kevin Lee, CEO of Gate.HK, was among over 100 guest speakers at the event. He utilized his platform to delve into key developments in the blockchain industry and highlight Gate’s vision and leadership in innovation, drawing attention to the industry.

The festival began on the morning of April 6th with a welcome speech from Xiao Feng, Chairman, Wanxiang Blockchain and CEO, HashKey Group. The opening ceremony also included multiple keynote speeches; one from The Honourable Michael Wong Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, another presented by Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary, Financial Services and the Treasury and others later on in the morning.



Highlights included speeches and presentations from innovators and leaders from well-known organizations such as OKX, Hashkey Group, Binance, Solana Foundation, dYdX Foundation, Global Fintech Institute, and CoinMarketCap, among others. Gate.io was honored to share the stage with representatives from many of the other top brands in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.



Gate.io‘s booth at the festival was a resounding success, showcasing its leading Web3 ecosystem and highlighting advancements in security and compliance. Attendees were drawn to explore the latest developments and gain deeper insights into Gate.io’s efforts in innovation. The booth garnered significant attention through a diverse range of interactive activities, fostering meaningful engagement.



Gate.io‘s active involvement in the Hong Kong Web3 Festival underscores its commitment to engaging with industry leaders and nurturing the growth of Web3. As a Platinum Sponsor, Gate.io showcases its dedication to innovation and collaboration, setting the stage for continued initiatives aimed at driving forward the evolution of Web3 technologies in the future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gateio-participated-in-the-2024-hong-kong-web3-festival-along-with-other-industry-leaders-302109769.html

SOURCE Gate.io

