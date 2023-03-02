Geek+ solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022, supporting sustainable logistics

Goods-to-person systems helped save 140,000 tons of carbon emissions and 16 million KwH in energy in 2022, according to internal tracking data from Geek+’s 30,000 robots in operation.

Mobile robotics solutions enable Geek+ customers to reach their sustainability goals

BEIJING, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ — Geek+, the global leader in robotic solutions for logistics, announces a new step in support of sustainable logistics. Internal tracking in 2022 revealed that the company’s fleet of 30,000 robots worldwide helped save 140,000 tons of carbon emissions and 16 million KWh in energy. Calculations were based on average energy consumption from traditional warehouse operations compared to AMR-supported warehouses.

Geek+ solutions enable retailers and logistics providers to take positive action towards their sustainability goals, working together to make the global supply chain greener. Geek+ robots replace high energy consuming logistics equipment, and reduce the use of electricity, lighting, and air-conditioning in the warehouse as robots operate in dark areas. In addition, the robots themselves have low power consumption, and their battery life expectancy is 60% higher than the industry average.

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO at Geek+, said, “We are proud to see the positive impact our robotic solutions are having on sustainable logistics, a major objective for our industry. From our own production and solution deployment, to enabling retailers and logistics providers meet their goals, logistics robots play a major role in making logistics more sustainable.”

Geek+ sustainability efforts focus on two main areas:

Helping customers meet their sustainability goals : On average, a smart warehouse using AMR solutions uses 75% less power compared to a manually operated warehouse. This is due, in part, to space-saving and storage areas without light, heating, or air-conditioning; lower waste through low error rates; reduced packaging volume; and paperless warehouses.

: On average, a smart warehouse using AMR solutions uses 75% less power compared to a manually operated warehouse. This is due, in part, to space-saving and storage areas without light, heating, or air-conditioning; lower waste through low error rates; reduced packaging volume; and paperless warehouses. Adhering to sustainable principles in Geek+’s own production line. Geek+ insists on up to 80% reusable robot parts, long battery life cycles, and battery recycling partners and smart logistics planning throughout the manufacturing process.

Yong Zheng added: “This is just a step in the right direction. Building a sustainable future is a common goal, and as the main connector for moving goods, the supply chain is at the heart of this mission. Geek+ will continue to work towards making logistics more sustainable.”

