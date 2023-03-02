Government of Canada and FCM Support Innovative Wastewater Projects in Prince Rupert

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and support efficient local infrastructure, we can build strong and healthy communities for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and FCM President Taneen Rudyk today announced an investment of $487,000 to the City of Prince Rupert for an innovative wastewater management system.

The funding ($400,000) will support a pilot project to install a new wastewater treatment technology and explore how it can be integrated with local soils, plants and other features of the natural landscape. If successful, the new system could be replicated across the city, creating significant cost savings while improving water quality in the port of Prince Rupert, allowing for a healthier marine environment and greater recreational opportunities.

This pilot project builds on the results of a feasibility study completed by the City of Prince Rupert in 2020. That study, also funded by the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) ($87,000), outlined the benefits of using this type of wastewater treatment technology and identified an optimal site for pilot testing.

The funding announced today comes from the Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster by giving municipalities the tools they need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build climate change. By taking action to adapt to climate change we can build communities and economies that are able to thrive for generations to come.

Quotes

“By investing in sustainable infrastructure, we are ensuring cleaner, healthier communities for our kids and grandkids. Today’s announcement will help support an innovative wastewater management system, one that will cut costs for the municipality and improve water quality for residents.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“It is critical for us to work together to address the ongoing challenges of the climate change crisis. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that are creating jobs and building climate-resilient communities. We must go farther. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future. I applaud the leadership of the city of Prince Rupert on finding innovative solutions for wastewater management.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Local governments run on limited resources, yet hold an immense responsibility in ensuring that communities treat wastewater properly. That’s why today’s announcement by our Green Municipal Fund is so important. GMF empowers municipalities to deliver results with our federal partners. Together we’re supporting local governments across British Columbia build greener and healthier communities.”

Taneen Rudyk

FCM President

“The City of Prince Rupert is excited to test a new system for wastewater treatment for our community. If successful, this model will save us major capital costs, and could be an innovative approach to serve as a model form of treatment for other coastal communities. Wastewater treatment is a significant infrastructure need for Prince Rupert, and we are grateful to the FCM for this funding to support this important work.”

Mayor Herb Pond

City of Prince Rupert

Associated links

Green Municipal Fund

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada