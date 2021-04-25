Get through allergy season with this powerful air purifier on sale

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Save $22.49: TaoTronics’ HEPA air purifier is on sale for $57.50 as of April 23 — just make sure to clip the coupon on the listing.

We are in the throes of allergy season and your eyes, nose, and throat are probably feeling the effects. An air purifier isn’t going to magically cure your allergies, but it can definitely help ease some discomfort.

As of April 23, the TaoTronics’ HEPA air purifier is on sale for $57.50, down from $79.99. Just be sure to clip the attached coupon to get the full savings.

The purifier’s filter traps 99.97 percent of airborne particles, including allergens, smoke, pollen, and dust. Plus, it removes odors from the air as well, so you can breathe a breath of fresh air in your home. There are four fan speeds to choose from to personalize the air purification to your needs.

This air purifier is small enough to fit on your desk, but mighty enough to clear the room of bothersome particles. When you go to bed, just set it to sleep mode and it operates quietly without any distracting lights — though you can turn on the purifier’s nightlight if you’d like.

Take a step toward breathing easier and grab the TaoTronics air purifier on sale for $57.50 at Amazon.

