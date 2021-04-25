Capitol rioter arrested after his Bumble match turned him in

Here’s one way to swipe left.

A New York man was arrested on Thursday for his role in building earlier this year as part of the pro-Trump mob looking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in favor of the now-former president.

How did the FBI identify him? His match on the dating app Bumble turned him in.

According to , Robert Chapman was apprehended this week for being part of the pro-Trump mob that rioted at the Capitol building on . One week later, Robert Chapman was boasting about his participation in the events that unfolded on Bumble.

“I did storm the Capitol,” Chapan said to his match on Bumble via the in-app messaging feature. “I made it all the way to Statuary Hall!”

“We are not a match,” replied the individual Chapman was texting with.

“I suppose not,” he replied.

Chapman’s match proceeded to contact law enforcement that same day to inform them about his confession.

The court documents include a screenshot of Robert Chapman’s interaction on Bumble with a potential match.

The FBI included a screenshot of the Bumble conversation in its court documents.

That tip kicked off an investigation into Chapman. The FBI found footage showing Chapman recorded video with his phone inside the Capitol building that day. They also discovered photos on Chapman’s Facebook profile depicting him at Statuary Hall inside the Capitol building.

A screenshot of the Robert Chapman’s Facebook posts were included in the court filings.

“I’M FUCKIN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!” reads one the Facebook posts on Chapman’s profile page included in the FBI’s court filings.

Chapman has been charged with trespassing on restricted grounds and disrupting official government business.

Chapman also received a swift . The dating app has also previously those who stormed the Capitol off its platform for violating the service’s guidelines.

UPDATE: April 23, 2021, 1:17 p.m. EDT Mashable can confirm that Chapman was banned from Bumble in January, when his account was reported.

