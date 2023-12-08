Global 6G Communications Devices and Materials Market Research Report 2024: 6G to Revolutionize Industries with Sub-1 Millisecond Latency and 100 Billion Device Connectivity

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “The Global Market for 6G Communications Devices and Materials 2024-2044” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Market for 6G Communications Devices and Materials 2024-2044 provides a comprehensive analysis of 6G wireless communication technologies and markets.

The 6G market is poised for massive growth over the next decade, driven by the need for ultra-fast and high-capacity wireless connectivity. 6G networks are expected to succeed the current 5G technology by 2030, bringing theoretical peak speeds of 1 Tbps compared to 20 Gbps for 5G.

Since the deployment of 1G networks in the 1980s, each generation of wireless communication has brought massive leaps in speed, latency and connectivity. 6G is anticipated to continue this progression with peak data rates up to 1 Terabit per second (1 Tbps), sub 1-millisecond latency and the ability to simultaneously connect over 100 billion devices.

Key drivers for 6G include connecting the Internet of Everything, enabling high-fidelity immersive extended reality, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication for autonomous driving, and extremely dense wireless connectivity for smart cities.

The report analyzes 6G’s transformative impact across telecom, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and other sectors. In-depth technology assessment covers 6G spectrum, network architectures, hardware, materials like graphene and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, security, artificial intelligence and other innovations. 38 company profiles analyze the 6G development, partnerships and IP landscape.

Compared to 5G, 6G aims to provide:

10 to 50 times higher data rates

10 to 100 times more connected devices

99.999% reliability

100% coverage everywhere

Report contents include:

Evolution from 1G to 6G

5G limitations and 6G benefits

6G advanced materials and recent hardware

6G market outlook, drivers and challenges

6G applications, key geographies, players

6G government initiatives, roadmap, sustainability

6G spectrum, devices, services

THz communication technologies

6G network architectures

Global 6G architecture concepts

6G radio system, non-terrestrial networks

Internet of Things, edge computing, AI/ML

Materials and Technologies Phase array antennas and modules Packaging, inorganic compounds, elements Organic compounds, semiconductor materials CMOS, SiGe, GaAs, InP for 6G Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces Metamaterials, low-loss materials Cell-free Massive MIMO, graphene Thermal management, photoactive materials

Market Forecasts 2024-2040 6G market revenue forecasts Base station and RIS tile forecasts Pricing forecasts for RIS tiles

38 Company Profiles. Companies profiled include Apple, Ericsson, LG Electronics, META, Nokia, NTT Corporation, Samsung, and SK Telecomm.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 From 1G to 6G

2.2 Evolution from 5G Networks

2.2.1 Limitations with 5G

2.2.2 Benefits of 6G

2.2.3 Advanced materials in 6G

2.2.4 Recent hardware developments

2.3 Current market

2.4 Market outlook for 6G

2.4.1 Proliferation in Consumer Technology

2.4.2 Industrial and Enterprise Transformation

2.4.3 Economic Competitiveness

2.4.4 Sustainability and Inclusion

2.5 Market drivers

2.6 Market challenges and bottlenecks

2.7 Applications

2.7.1 Connected Autonomous Vehicle Systems

2.7.2 Next Generation Industrial Automation

2.7.3 Healthcare Solutions

2.7.4 Immersive Extended Reality Experiences

2.8 Key geographical markets for 6G

2.8.1 North America

2.8.2 Asia Pacific

2.8.3 Europe

2.9 Main market players

2.10 6G projects, by country

2.11 Global 6G government initiatives

2.12 6G hardware roadmap

2.13 SWOT analysis

2.14 Sustainability in 6G

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 6G spectrum

3.2 Applications of 6G

3.3 6G devices and infrastructure

3.4 6G services

3.5 Key technologies for THz communication

3.6 6G networks

3.6.1 SAGIN – Space-air-ground integrated networks

3.6.2 Underwater

3.6.3 Key Technologies

3.6.4 AI-powered 6G networks

3.7 Global architecture concepts for 6G networks

3.7.1 Cell-Free Massive MIMO

3.7.2 Integrated Space and Terrestrial Networks

3.7.3 AI-Defined Networking

3.7.4 Energy Harvesting Grids

3.7.5 Visible Light Communication

3.7.6 Quantum Backbones

3.7.7 Internet of Bio-Nano Things

3.7.8 Terahertz Mesh Networks

3.7.9 AI-Optimized Topologies

3.7.10 THz wireless

3.7.11 Holographic beamforming

3.7.12 Intelligent reflecting surfaces

3.7.13 TeraHertz amplification

3.7.14 Visible light sensing

3.7.15 Quantum communication

3.7.16 Bio-computing networks

3.7.17 Blockchain

3.8 6G Radio system

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.1.1 Millimeter-wave (mmWave) communications

3.8.1.2 THz communications

3.8.1.3 Optical wireless communications

3.8.2 Bandwidth and Modulation

3.8.3 Power consumption

3.9 6G Non-terrestrial networks

3.9.1 Overview

3.9.2 Commercial activities

3.10 Internet of things (IoT)

3.10.1 Smart cities

3.10.2 Smart radio environments

3.10.3 Smart healthcare

3.10.4 Smart grid

3.10.5 Smart transportation

3.10.6 Smart factories

3.10.7 Smart farming

3.11 Edge computing

3.12 Artificial intelligence and machine learning

4 MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Phase array antennas

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Antenna types

4.2 Phase array modules

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Commercial and proof-of-concepts

4.3 Packaging technologies

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Antenna packages

4.4 Inorganic compounds

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Materials

4.5 Elements

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Materials

4.6 Organic compounds

4.6.1 Overview

4.6.2 Materials

4.7 Semiconductor devices and materials

4.8 Semiconductor technologies for 6G

4.8.1 CMOS

4.8.1.1 CMOS technology – Bulk vs SOI

4.8.1.2 RF CMOS technology

4.8.1.3 CMOS and hybrid lll-V CMOS approaches sub-THz

4.8.1.4 6G CMOS design

4.8.1.5 PD-SOI CMOS and SiGe BiCMOS for 6G

4.8.2 SiGe

4.8.2.1 RF SiGe technology

4.8.3 GaAs and GaN

4.8.4 InP

4.8.5 Si vs III-V semiconductors

4.8.5.1 Key Differences

4.8.6 Semiconductor technology choices for THz RF

4.8.7 Key THz Technologies

4.8.8 Challenges

4.9 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS)

4.9.1 Overview

4.9.2 Applications in 6G

4.9.3 Semi-passive and active RIS materials and components

4.9.4 Hardware

4.9.5 Metamaterials and Metasurfaces

4.9.6 Liquid crystal polymers (LCP) for RIS

4.9.7 Beam management

4.9.8 Companies

4.9.9 SWOT analysis

4.10 Metamaterials

4.10.1 Overview

4.10.2 Applications

4.10.2.1 Reconfigurable antennas

4.10.2.2 Wireless sensing

4.10.2.3 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

4.10.2.4 5G and 6G Metasurfaces for Wireless Communications

4.10.2.5 Hypersurfaces

4.10.2.6 Active material patterning

4.10.2.7 Optical ENX metamaterials

4.10.2.8 Metamaterials for RIS

4.10.2.9 Liquid crystal polymers

4.10.3 Companies

4.10.4 SWOT analysis

4.11 Low-loss materials

4.11.1 Overview

4.11.2 6G low-loss materials

4.11.3 Companies

4.11.4 SWOT analysis

4.12 Cell-Free Massive MIMO

4.12.1 Overview

4.12.2 Cellular mMIMO, network mMIMO, and cell-free mMIMO

4.13 Fiber optics

4.13.1 Overview

4.13.2 Materials and applications in 6G

4.14 Graphene and 2D materials

4.14.1 Overview

4.14.2 Applications

4.14.2.1 Supercapacitors, LiC and pseudocapacitors

4.14.2.2 Graphene transistors

4.14.2.3 Graphene THz device structures

4.15 Thermal management

4.15.1 Overview

4.15.2 Thermal materials and structures for 6G

4.15.3 Companies

4.15.4 SWOT analysis

4.16 Smart EM devices

4.16.1 Overview

4.17 Photoactive materials

4.17.1 Overview

4.17.2 Applications in 6G

4.18 Silicon carbide

4.18.1 Overview

4.18.2 Applications in 6G

4.19 Phase-Change Materials

4.19.1 Overview

4.19.2 Applications in 6G

4.20 Vanadium dioxide

4.20.1 Overview

4.20.2 Applications in 6G

4.21 Micro- mechanics, MEMS and microfluidics

4.21.1 Overview

4.21.2 Applications in 6G

4.22 Beyond communications markets and applications

4.22.1 THz Sensing

4.22.2 THz Imaging

5 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS FOR 6G, 2024-2044

5.1 Market revenues

5.2 Base stations

5.3 RIS tiles

5.3.1 Pricing forecasts

5.3.2 By square meter

5.3.3 By revenues

6 COMPANY PROFILES (38 company profiles)

