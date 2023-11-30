Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 – Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities, Fueling a Multi-Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The role of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in the study of oil-in-water emulsions and aerosol dispersion risk reduction is of paramount importance. CFD technology has evolved significantly and plays a crucial role in simulating and analyzing fluid flow and heat transfer in various applications.

CFD involves several phases, beginning with defining the problem, followed by the modeling and discretization of governing equations. Major CFD applications span a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, environmental engineering, and more.

Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Premise segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In the global market, CFD is poised for growth, particularly in developing economies. The competition within the CFD space is intense, with major players and startups vying for market share. The competitive market presence ranges from strong to niche players, reflecting the diversity of strategies employed by companies operating in the CFD sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $644.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$644.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$439.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CFD: An Integral Part of Engineering Analysis & Design

Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities

Significant Role of CFD in Design and Development Processes

Growing Role of CFD in Critical Aircraft Systems and Components to Fuel Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Automotive Industry to Stimulate Demand for CFD Solutions

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Increasing Sales of EVs to Present Opportunities for CFD Market

CFD Aims to Address Major Challenges in EVs

Global EV Stock (in Thousand Units) for 2015, 2018 and 2021

Shift towards Cloud-based CFD Emerges as a Notable Trend

Cloud-based CFD Offers Numerous Benefits for Bioreactors

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Computational Fluid Dynamics Market

Notable Trends in Computational Fluid Dynamics Space

Rise in Cloud Services and Resultant Growth in Data Centers Fuels Demand for CFD for Thermal Modeling Purposes

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Accuracy of Data Center CFD Models: A Major Concern

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities to Emerging Nations Spurs Demand for CFD Solutions

Role of CFD in Optimizing Cleanroom Design for Pharma and Biopharma Industry

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Promising & Emerging Clinical Applications of CFD Analysis in Ophthalmology

CFD Modeling & Simulation for Hydrofracking Reactors and Crude Oil Pipelines

CFD Solutions Find Use in All Aspects of Oil & Gas Industry

Utility of Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation Program

Effect of Heat Capacity and Density on Pipe Distance

CFD Analysis Helps Power Plants to Achieve High Efficiency Levels

CFD to Revolutionize Water Industry

GPU Acceleration Driving the CFD Revolution

CAD-Embedded CFD: Offering Value to Customers

CFD Simulation Use in Design & Control of Ventilation Systems Faces Difficulties

Accuracy and Fidelity: Two Key Hurdles for CFDs of APP Flow

Open Source CFD Software: A Major Threat to CFD Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 96 Featured)

Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE (3DS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Bentley Systems, Inc.

ESI Group

Backoffice Pro

ESS Engineering Software Steyr

COMSOL AB

Cambridge Flow Solutions

Bell Energy Services UK Limited

CFD Research Corporation

CG Thermal, LLC

Analytical Methods, Inc.

