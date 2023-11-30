JBB Advanced Technologies Teams with Premier Cybersecurity Specialists Silent Quadrant

DALLAS and WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JBB Advanced Technologies (www.jbbat.com), a holding company innovating in the arenas of renewable energy and grid resilience, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, has partnered with Washington, D.C.-based Silent Quadrant (www.silentquadrant.com), a digital protection agency delivering incomparable digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and Chief Information Security Officer advisory services, to provide continual cybersecurity monitoring and assessment for JBB Advanced Technologies and subsidiary companies.

“Cyber attacks pose a major threat to global economic health and of shareholders, underscoring that cybersecurity is a critical issue for every business today,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of JBB Advanced Technologies. “Offering state-of-the-art data security, which is what Silent Quadrant affords us, is critical to our business, and in fact, it is a real competitive advantage for us.”

For over three decades, Silent Quadrant has assisted leaders across industries to strategically align cutting-edge digital security with their business objectives and culture, including many with direct connection to the U.S. government. Silent Quadrant’s team of experts brings unparalleled experience advancing cyber resilience for clients ranging from the top Washington, D.C. lobby firms to the nation’s largest energy checkoff program to prominent national trade associations. In 2022 and 2023, the firm received the prestigious designation of “Inc. Power Partner” from the business magazine, Inc., and in 2023, Principal and Chairman Kenneth Holley was accepted into the Forbes Technology Council.

“As escalating cyber threats target organizations across every sector, continuously strengthening digital resilience is imperative, particularly for innovators in critical emerging fields,” said Kenneth Holley, Principal and Chairman of Silent Quadrant. “We’re honored to leverage our decades of experience securing influential enterprises to provide tactical protection for JBB Advanced Technologies’ portfolio of companies. Through our independent assessments, certifications guidance, and integration of security across operations, Silent Quadrant will equip JBBAT with the strategies and insights to actively fortify their foundations against sophisticated threats now and in the future. Trusted partnerships are vital to arm leaders across arenas with robust cybersecurity tailored to their risk landscape. We’re committed to being that partner for JBBAT.”

Leveraging Silent Quadrant’s industry-leading capability, JBB Advanced Technologies will update and regularly review security protocols for the organization, its partners, and customers. Silent Quadrant will evaluate current company programs and develop resilience scores in seven specific areas to harden the environments, reduce risks, and improve organizational resilience, as well as helping to strengthen a culture of security awareness throughout the organization. This work will help the company achieve Silent Quadrant’s Cybersecurity Framework Certification.

“We are finalizing steps to complete the SOC 2 – Type 1 evaluation, and simultaneously, aggressively pursuing the SOC 2 – Type 2 designation,” said Billingsley. SOC 2 (Systems and Organization Controls 2) was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2010 as a framework that specifies how an organization should protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents, and other vulnerabilities, and it has been called the gold standard of data security. “Silent Quadrant’s guidance on strict, state-of-the-art cybersecurity procedures are invaluable as we continue maturing our information protection programs to meet the threats of today and tomorrow. Our commitment is to ensure our protocols reflect the highest standards in data privacy and security.”

ABOUT JBB ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

JBB Advanced Technologies is a Dallas-based holding company that innovates in the segments of clean renewable energy, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. Through our Research and Development Division, we are developing blockchain-based solutions for today’s world, including one to integrate ever-increasing amounts of solar energy seamlessly into our electric grid for greater robustness and resiliency. The company’s renewable energy division develops and deploys clean, affordable solar energy systems to commercial concerns. And via the acquisition of our Web3 operation, we are developing next-generation blockchain-based customer loyalty and engagement programs with applications, including gamification, across multiple industries. The company also continues to cultivate a pipeline of acquisition and partnership opportunities in both the private and public sectors to catapult growth with a focus on technology innovation from many diverse industries.

ABOUT SILENT QUADRANT

For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. The clients we serve trust us to remain ever-vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide precisely tailored digital protection. The work our clients do is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.

