Global Insurance Analytics Strategic Business Report 2022-2024 and 2030 – Growth in Adoption of AI and IoT in Insurance Sector Augurs Well for Insurance Analytics Market

Global Insurance Analytics Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Insurance Analytics estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Influencer market insights and world market trajectories highlight the increasing demand for digitalization, advanced analytics, automation, and AI in the insurance sector, which is driving growth for the insurance analytics market. On-demand insurance is also gaining mainstream acceptance, further fueling market expansion. Competition in the insurance analytics market is fierce, with leading insurance software vendors vying for market share. The global insurance market for 2019 saw a percentage share breakdown of value sales by these key vendors.

In 2022, the insurance analytics market is marked by competitive dynamics, with players worldwide categorized based on their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The impact of COVID-19 and a looming global recession adds another layer of complexity to the market landscape, shaping strategies and market responses moving forward.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Insurance Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 12.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Increasing Demand for Digitalization, Advanced Analytics, Automation and AI in Insurance Sector Drives Growth for Insurance Analytics Market

On-Demand Insurance Goes Mainstream

Competition

Leading Insurance Software Vendors in the Global Insurance Analytics Market

Global Insurance Market for the Year 2019: Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Vendors

Insurance Analytics – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Shift from Report-Driven Strategy to Data-Driven Decision Making in the Insurance Sector Propels Growth for Insurance Analytics

Global Internet Data Generated Per Minute by Various Apps for the Year 2018

Fast Adoption of Advanced Insurance Analytics Techniques: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Big Data Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2025

Increasing Demand for Innovative Insurance Analytics Tools and Services Lead to Growth

Growth in Adoption of AI and IoT in Insurance Sector Augurs Well for Insurance Analytics Market

Global IoT Connected Devices Market: Breakdown of Installed Base in Billion for the Years from 2015, 2018, 2021, and 2024

Global AI Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2018, 2021, 2024

Consumer IoT Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for Insurance Analytics Market

Global IoT Market: Spending in US$ Billion by Segment for the Year 2019

IoT Faces Data Management, Security and Ownership Challenges in Insurance Analytics Market

Product Overview

Insurance Analytics: An Introduction

Insurance Analytics: Business Applications

Process Optimization

Risk Management

Customer Management and Personalization

Claims Management

Insurance Analytics by Type

On-Demand Insurance

On-Premise Insurance

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Applied Systems Inc.

Birst, Inc.

BOARD International

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Guidewire Software, Inc.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

LexisNexis Group Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

Pegasystems, Inc.

Prads Inc.

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Vertafore, Inc.

