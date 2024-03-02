Wireless EV Charging Gains Momentum with New Industry Partnerships

InductEV Strikes Agreements with Miller EV Solutions, Roush, and WB Engineers+Consultants to Advance High-Power Inductive Charging for Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicles

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The advent of wireless charging in the commercial transport sector took a big step forward today with industry leader InductEV striking three new strategic partnerships. The company has reached agreements with Miller EV Solutions, Roush, and WB Engineers+Consultants to help accelerate the adoption of its high-power, on-route inductive charging technology and AI overlay for energy management.

Each company will provide InductEV with mechanical and electrical engineering services to ensure a one-stop shop design and deployment of InductEV wireless charging system to help meet growing demand from commercial fleet owners and operators, as well as intermodal facilities and ports.

“Commercial fleets are the biggest contributor to GHG emissions worldwide in transportation,” noted Barry Libert, chairman and CEO of InductEV. “We are therefore pleased to announce today three new strategic partners, all of which possess the technological know-how and services to help implement our vision for wireless EV charging in the commercial and industrial transport sectors. We look forward to working with them to reduce the carbon footprint of these fleets and, in doing so, create considerable cost savings for our customers.”

The three new partners are:

Miller EV Solutions will provide electrical infrastructure, prefabrication, installation, commissioning, and maintenance & service for InductEV’s in-ground charging systems and increase the quality and speed of the electric service, ensuring up to 99.9% uptime for customers. MEV will also be part of a turnkey solution with best-in-class system installation, resulting in considerable cost savings.





Roush will provide supplemental integration engineering design and post-deployment servicing of vehicle assemblies to ensure continued operation and power delivery. The company’s size and scale enable the deployment of resources and service to fleets in days instead of weeks.





WB Engineers+Consultants will provide its expertise in electrical infrastructure engineering & design with specialized teams focused on vehicle charging, infrastructure design & civil engineering. It will be part of InductEV’s turnkey solution to onboard new customers, along with Miller Electric, to offer a one-stop shop for optimized charging system design and installation.

InductEV holds 18 patents with 23 pending for its technology. Its AI-managed, on-route wireless charging solution shifts EV charging to daytime use of renewables, thus reducing the need for large EV batteries, lowering vehicle costs, and eliminating the need for recycling by extending battery life by a factor of 4-8X. Inductive wireless charging also paves the way for the broad deployment of autonomous vehicles.

To date, InductEV has delivered over 1.5 GWh of energy to customers across the U.S. and the EU through its wireless charging network – the equivalent of saving 650 metric tons of CO2. The company also recently announced a strategic partnership with Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a large-scale U.S. assembly provider, which will bring DMS’s operational, manufacturing, quality-by-design, and supply chain expertise to InductEV allowing it to scale more quickly to meet customer demand.

About InductEV

InductEV (formerly Momentum Dynamics) is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 18 U.S. patents and 23 pending, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and AI-software-powered energy management. The company just opened one of the world’s first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. (https://www.inductev.com/)

About Miller EV Solutions

Miller EV Solutions is the leading EV solutions provider in the U.S., offering turnkey solutions, trusted partnerships, and innovative hands-on engagement. As a national electrical and technology contractor, Miller EV Solutions is committed to driving innovation, growth, and sustainability in the EV market. (https://millerev.com/)

About Roush

For close to 50 years, Roush has boldly imagined and created remarkable solutions for some of the world’s greatest organizations. We dream, design, engineer, test, and deliver extraordinary products for customers in the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers’ most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets. (www.roush.com)

About WB Engineers+Consultants

WB Engineers+Consultants is a national MEP/FP engineering, technology consulting, commissioning, and program management firm. Guided by our values of extreme ownership, quality, and teamwork, we advise, design, and construct for clients nationwide. We are experts in building decarbonization, and designing electric vehicle infrastructure, critical facilities, and science and technology spaces. Our services also include base building engineering, reality capture, smart building consulting and design led turnkey. (https://wbengineering.com/)

