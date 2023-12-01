Global Micro Motors Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030 – Demand Rises as Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and Factories

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Micro Motors – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Micro Motors Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Micro Motors estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Brushless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$29.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Brushed segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report provides insights into market prospects and outlook on a global scale. It also assesses the competitive landscape, offering the market share of key players in the micro motors industry in 2022. The competitive presence of these players is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial, shedding light on the dynamics within the micro motors market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Micro Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand Rises for Micro Motors

Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for Micro Motors: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Factory Automation Opens Up Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Use of Robotic Devices Gives Rise to Market Demand

Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) by Country for the Years 2019 & 2023

Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories Trends Present Tremendous Potential for Servo Motors and Drives Market

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E

Automotive Industry’s Shift towards Advanced and Efficient Automation Technologies Augurs Well for the Market

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Micro Motors

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Increase in Lab Automation Bodes Well for Micro Motors

Increasing Demand for Micro Motors from the Healthcare Sector

Role of Micro Motors in Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts Micro Motors Demand

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Increasing Demand for Micro Motors from 3D Printing

Select Innovations and Advancements

Mirmex Motors Develops a Novel Method for High Power Density Micro Motor Windings Production

Research Team Develops Micro Motors that can exploit Biological Environment

New Structural Color Barcode Micro Motors Developed

Bioservo Technologies Develops Ironhand, a Micro Motors-Integrated Robotic Glove

