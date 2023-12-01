Urban Planning Software Market size to grow by USD 3.46 billion growth between 2022 – 2027, Growth Driven by the growing middle-class population- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Urban Planning Software Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the urban planning software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 3.46 billion. The growing middle-class population drives the urban planning software market. Factors like the growing middle-class population in developing countries in APAC, South America, and MEA drive the urban planning software market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing economic activities in developing economies such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa are due to an increase in per capita income. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge – The threat of open-source urban planning software challenges the urban planning software market. Open-source urban planning software is famous, posing a significant threat to the global urban planning software market. It provides cost benefits and scalability in addition to transparency. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The urban planning software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and Web-based), End-user (Government, Real estate, and infrastructure companies), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By deployment, the cloud-based segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is across enterprises and governments in order to meet the growing demand for customization, agility, and scalability. Furthermore, the main advantage of this segment is that it provides all the related urban planning processes on a single interactive screen, which enables a productive and collaborative development process.

By geography, Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the urban planning software market:

3IXAM SOFTWARE LLC, AgiliCity d.o.o., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CityCAD Technologies Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Lumion, Nextsense, Savannah Simulations AG, Strategis Groep BV, Trimble Inc., UrbanFootprint Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Urpla Pty Ltd., Sasaki Associates Inc.

Urban Planning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3IXAM SOFTWARE LLC, AgiliCity d.o.o., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CityCAD Technologies Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Lumion, Nextsense, Savannah Simulations AG, Strategis Groep BV, Trimble Inc., UrbanFootprint Inc., UrbanSim Inc., Urpla Pty Ltd., and Sasaki Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

