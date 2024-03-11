Global Organic Soap Market Size, Growth, Report and Forecast 2031

Global organic soap market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2023, expected to reach USD 3.18 billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9% for the forecast period between 2024 and 2031. The market is witnessing notable growth owing to multiple factors such as increasing consumer awareness, environmental sustainability, and preference for organic over conventional. Further, e-commerce platforms have emerged as crucial distribution channels, providing a convenient way for consumers to access organic soap products.

The organic soap market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for health concerns and skin sensitivity in consumers. Conventional soaps contain harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, and synthetic agents that can create irritation and skin allergies, while organic soaps are gentle on skin, help exfoliate skin, with natural and plant-based extracts and essential oils and provide nourishment to skin. In addition to, growing awareness for eco-friendly, natural, and organic products, the demand for organic cosmetics and skincare is rising and thus the demand for organic soaps is showing a spike. Furthermore, organic soaps are seeing a surge due to their extracts such as activated charcoal, which is used to detain and exfoliate the skin deeply. Geographically, North America and Europe showcase a strong emphasis on organic and eco-friendly products.

In June 2022, in terms of economic independence, UNDP reported that the production of bio soaps would help women in Sjenica in Southeast and Central Europe and would improve the women’s position economically, in addition to minimizing the quantity of waste ending up in local areas. Furthermore, the soaps are allergens and preservative-free which makes them more advantageous on the skin. For instance, ten bars of soap can be made from one liter of leftover cooking oil. Additionally, compared to an industrial production method, it saves 3.8 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Increasing Demand for Natural Products Drives the Growth of Organic Soaps

Consumers are more focused on products that are clear, natural, organic, vegan, and soy and gluten-free, free from GMO’s, in addition to products that are transparent with ingredients, recyclable, and easily accessible. For instance, Vibey Soap Co. offers a rainbow of colors and scents of vegan soaps that are plant-based, eco-friendly, and have a positive vibe. All soaps, including Almond Mahogany and Cucumber & Melon, are vegan and come in clamshell packaging made entirely of plastic.

For instance, in June 2022, Germany-based brand, Sanosan, launched its natural ingredient-based baby care soap in India for the first time. With its launch, Sanosan has gained a massive demand for exceptional baby care soap and other products in India. The brand has gathered an impressive customer base, earning the trust and satisfaction of customers in a year. The soap gently has natural hydrolyzed milk protein and high-quality organic olive oil.

Rising Awareness About Chemical-free Products Encouraging the Market’s Growth

With the growing awareness, there is a growing demand for natural and organic products as conventional products consist of harmful ingredients, such as aluminum and parabens, that are even harsh on the skin. Organic soaps help in improving skin health as they act as a cleanser and skin remedies for skin ailments such as sunburns, acne, and eczema. Organic soaps consist of aloe vera, charcoal, turmeric, and other therapeutic ingredients which acts as a remedy to skin, in addition to its effectiveness and durability.

For instance, in June 2022, green cleaning company Bio-D launched a collection of soap bars featuring its most popular fragrances such as lime and aloe vera in 100% recycled cardboard packaging. In addition to it, the soaps were vegan as well as cruelty-free, and each soap contained 65% certified organic content. The organic soaps from Bio-D are sulphate free including SLS, SLES, ALS, and MPG free.

Focus on Sustainability and Environmental Consciousness

The global movement towards sustainability and environment is a major factor driving the market expansion for organic soap. People are looking for products with less environmental impact as they are concerned about plastic waste, climate change, and ecological impact. As organic soaps are made with renewable, biodegradable, and cruelty-free ingredients, the demand for the organic product is rising. Producers in the organic soap sector are adopting sustainable sourcing methods, cutting carbon emissions, and using eco-friendly packaging. Customers who care about the environment are in the favour of organic soap.

For instance, in September 2022, the British skin care and homecare brand MOAM Organics introduced an organic body wash, Santorini, that is scented with a combination of aromatherapy oils, including frankincense, geranium, and bergamot. The product’s packaging is in such a way that it is recyclable, refillable, and reusable. The aluminium bottle has a pouch full of the body wash, which can be sent back after emptying, in the freepost envelope that is provided while purchasing the wash. The pouch is then recycled by the company’s recycling partners.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market for organic soap in both positive and negative ways. Positively, consumers’ increased focus on natural and antiseptic products during the pandemic has increased demand for organic soaps by driving them toward cleaner options. The demand for products perceived as safer and less harsh grew as people’s awareness of their health increased, which in turn, drove the growth of the organic soap market.

On the contrary, the pandemic’s effects on supply chain disruptions, logistical difficulties, and economic uncertainty have created barriers for the organic soap industry. Certain manufacturers have been impacted by variations in the accessibility of raw materials and elevated production expenses. Lockdowns and economic downturns in different areas have affected consumer spending and purchasing patterns. Overall, the effects of COVID-19 on the market for organic soap show a complex interaction between challenges arising from operational disruptions and economic uncertainties during the pandemic, and rising demand driven by health consciousness and hygiene awareness. The market’s trajectory in the post-pandemic environment will continue to be shaped by its adaptability to changing consumer behaviours and resilience.

Report Scope

“Organic Soap Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of global organic soap market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19 impact, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

