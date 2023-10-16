Global Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2023-2025 & 2029

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Pay TV Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers across 138 countries will remain at just under 1 billion. The report forecasts a slender decline until 2025, with a small recovery thereafter.

Global pay TV penetration reached 56% of TV households by end-2023, falling slightly to 54% by end-2029.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst of the report, said: “IPTV is the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 36 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to take its total to 412 million. IPTV overtook pay satellite TV subscribers in 2018 and will overtake digital cable in 2024.”

Between 2023 and 2029, 82 countries will add pay TV subscribers and 56 countries will lose subscribers. The US will be the biggest loser – down by 10 million subscribers.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Pay TV Forecasts report covers 138 countries in 218 pages in two parts:

A 50-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , Russia , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts from 2015 to 2029 in detail for 489 pay-TV operators.

Companies Mentioned

4TV/MRTV (Forever)

A1

Airtel

AIS

Akado

Akash

Albtelecom

Algerie Telecom

Allente

Alma

Altibox

Altice

Altice/Tricom

Angola Telecom

Astro

Azam TV

B TV

Baltcom

Batelco

Beeline/Veon

beIN

Bell TV;

BesTV

Bouygues

Boxer

BT

Bulsatcom

Cable & Wireless

Cablenet

Cabletica

Cablevision

Canal Digitaal

Canal Plus

CanalSat

CANTV

CDN

Cgates

Charter

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

CHT

Cignal

Claro

CMB

CNS

CNT

Cogeco

Comcast

Cosmote

Cox

CT

Cytavision

D’Live

DDish

DEN

Dialog

Digi TV

Digita

Digitalb

Digiturk

Direct One

DirecTV

Dish

Dish Media

DISH Network

Dish TV

DNA

D-Smart

DStv

DT/T-Home

Du

Easy TV

eir

eLife

Elisa

Eltrona

Entel

ER Telecom

ETB

Euskaltel

Evo

Fios TV

Flow

Focussat

Foxtel

FPT

Free

Freenet

Go

GOtv

GTPL

Hathway

HD Austria

HD+

Home 3

HOT

HTV-CMS

Hyundai HCN

i-cable

Indovision

Intercable

J:Com

Jawwy IPTV

K+

KPN/Digitenne

KT

KT Olleh;

Kyivstar

Laos

LG Hellovision

LG U+

Liberty

Linknet

Liwest

M:Tel

Magenta

Magtisat

Maroc Telecom

Max TV

Max TV/T-HT

Megacable

Melita

Meo/PT

MinDig

MNC Play;

Mobily

Moldtelecom

Movistar

MTIS

MTNL

MTS

Neo TV

Netia

NOS

Nova

Now TV

Nowo

NTT

NTV Plus

O2

Okevision

Omantel

One TV

Ooredoo

Orange

Orange TV

Orion

OSN

Peo

Polsat

Primetel

Proximus

PTCL

Riks TV

Rogers

Rostelecom

SBB

SCTV

SFR

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

SingTel TV

Siti

Sky

Sky Cable /Sky Direct

/Sky Direct Sky One

Skylife

Skylink

SkyNet

SkyPerfecTV

Sliknet

Slovak Telekom

StarHub

StarSat

StarTimes

Stofa

Sun

Sun Direct;

Sunrise

Supercanal

Swisscom

T Broad

T-2

Taiwan Broadband

TalkTalk

Tata Sky

TDC

Tele 2

Tele des P&T

Telecable

Telecolumbus

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telefonica/Movistar

Telefonica/Vivo

Telekom Austria

Telekom Romania

Telekom Srbija

Telemach

Telenet

Telenor

Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

Televisa cable

Telia

Telkom

Telly

Telsur

Telus

TEO

Tet

T-Home

Tigo

TM

T-Mobile

TNT

Top TV

TOT

Total TV

TotalPlay

TP/Orange

Transvision

Tricolor

Tring

Triolan

Truevisions

TTNet

Turkcell

Turksat

TV Box

TV Cable

TV Cabo

TWM

UNE

Univision

UPC

U-Verse

Uzdigital

Uztelecom

Vectra

Viasat

Videotron

Viettel

Virgin

Viva TV

Vivacom

VNPT

Vodafone

Vodafone, Siminn

Volia

VOO

VTR

VTVCab

Yes

You See

Zala

ZAP TV

Ziggo

Zuku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2a779

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pay-tv-market-forecasts-report-2023-2025–2029-301957506.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

