Global Sewing Machine Market Size, Growth, Trends, Report 2031

Global sewing machine market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 650.2 million in 2023, to USD 1052.07 million in 2031. The market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by varied types, functions, and stitch options.

The major reasons for the boost in the market are increased awareness of consumers, preference for fast fashion goods, dynamic environment, wide range of stitch options, increase in start-ups, technological advancements, and introduction of newly innovated features.

Key market players offer a wide range of options catering to different consumer preferences. Global sewing machine market has witnessed a transformative surge in recent years. The market is overflown with different varieties of products ranging from manual to completely automated sewing machines, heavily marketed with different and unique strategies.

Growing trend of fast fashion has helped the market to expand at a robust growth rate. For instance, according to European Parliament, Europeans use nearly 26 kgs of textiles and discard about 11 kgs of them every year. Used clothes can be exported outside the EU but are mostly (87%) incinerated or landfilled. Moreover, in June 2023, Members of European Parliament, set out some regulation to pause the excessive consumption and the production of textiles and promote recycling of textiles into newer textures and forms.

Another notable factor contributing to the expansion of demand of the sewing machine market is the amalgamation of technology to enrich the efficiency and quality of the product. Innovations such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain have developed innovative products that give a competitive edge to the companies and let their products outperform the ongoing traditional alternatives in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.

Technological advancement has helped in boosting the demand and the development of online delivery channel and robust marketing have contributed to the growth of the market.

The market witnessed a rise due to rise in social media, the stitch-fluencers who are helping in reorganizing and revamping the sewing machine market. These online platforms such as Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram have empowered the homegrown sewers to show their skills and contribute to the overall growth of the market.

Thus, the ever-growing market of sewing machine, being a necessity product, is expected to bloom in the forecast period.

Technological Advancements and Digital Expansion Act as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

Technological advancements have created a significant impact on the industry in last decade. Adoption of AI, IoT, and other technological advancements have helped make the life of the consumers easier. Technology has formed a space for the development of new products, techniques, and materials in both production and design processes. It has resulted in the development of creative and innovative products. Modifications are being made in the sewing machines frequently to achieve a quicker delivery system and stay forward in the market.

Automations and innovations have been key factors in expanding the market size. For instance, in August 2023, Brother International Corporation announced brand-new additions to their product line Stellaire 2 Innov-ís machines, which include the XJ2 Disney Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine, XE2 Embroidery Only Machine with Disney, the Entrepreneur One PR1X Single-Needle Embroidery Machine, and PQ1600S High-Speed Straight Stitch Sewing & Quilting Machine. The company introduced first ever such technology which can be operated through Brother Artspira Mobile App. The app provides the platform for a wide range of embroidery and designs which can be transferred wirelessly to Brother’s wireless enabled sewing machines. The digital innovation by the company has been a pivotable step to gain a greater share in the market.

Embroidered Apparels Fueling the Demand for Sewing Machines

Embroidered clothing fashion trend dates to ancient times and is still expanding. It is anticipated to be an ever-growing trend in the future as well. It is considered as an art and resonates to the high class and was particularly used to be done by trained professionals. Earlier, people used to create the embroidered apparels by their hands, but due to surge in the demand for such apparels, hand embroidery has been replaced with machine embroidery. It led to a boost in the demand for embroidery sewing machines and various existing sewing machine companies along with the new entrants, started manufacturing newly developed embroidery sewing machines and launched them in the market.

In September 2023, the parent company of SINGER, SVP Worldwide announced the launch of its newly developed sewing machine, SE9180. It set new standards in the industry for the companies in embroidery segment. With a commitment to deliver an innovative technology and phenomenal user experience, SINGER launched a unique machine which is the company’s first product that features the mySewnet integration. The product is majorly developed keeping the home sewists in mind, aiming to improve their experience of embroidery and enable them in bringing any design in real without any compromise on time or quality.

Computerized Sewing Machines Hold the Dominance Globally

Computerized sewing machines are dominating the market globally. Several key factors are responsible for the dominance, some of which include higher productivity in production, rise in population and expanding demand for fast fashion.

These machines are more advanced versions of the traditional mechanical sewing machines which have occupied the market for various years with the addition of unbelievable features and other additions. These additions have made the life of the sewers simpler and have increased the productivity of the end products. Many functions of these sewing machines enable the consumers to perform all kinds of operations, like selection of stitch, by using a button. Various sewing machines are capable of themselves handling a wide range operation, from sewing to embroidery to multi-fabric creations.

Thus, computerized sewing machines are anticipated to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

In April 2022, Janome Corporation launched its one of the best-seller ranges, the Continental M17, a computerized sewing machine with the provision of HD embroidery. The model was made available in marketplaces like North America, Europe, and Australia. It is one of the greatest innovations in the category of home sewing machines for embroidery. It is industry’s very first sewing machine that offers a dual screen control. Apart from it, the fastest embroidery stitch speed over other players in the market has other high-performing unique features that have enabled the brand to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Industrial Sewing Machines Dominate Market Share in Terms of Volume

Industrial sewing machines dominate the market and are a popular choice among the consumers as they provide superior stitch quality and are used for bulk manufacturing purposes. These machines create an advantage for the companies in the industry as they increase productivity.

In July 2022, JUKI Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Meiryo Technica Corporation came together to establish Juki Technosolutions Corporation with the aim of expanding their respective business of industrial sewing machine in the industry of non-apparels. The establishment of the Joint Venture Company in the business of industrial sewing machine was a turning point for the companies as their target was to enter the industries like sports shoes and automobile-related products.

In October 2023, the newly formulated corporation, Juki Technosolutions Corporation, debuted its first ever offering PLK-J Series in the global markets. The machine is a computer-controlled cycle sewing machine which comprises of an input function to automatically sew as per the patterns programmed in the machine. The innovation created a revolution in the industrial sewing machine market as it can sew stiff materials and heavy weight fabrics like safety belts, seatbelts, and bags.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

More technological advancements will flood the market with advanced and improved features and will replace the existing sewing machines. The upcoming sewing machines will be more automated and will require least usage of the manpower. Incorporation of AI, IoT, and 3D printing will be seen in most of the products.

As the social media rises, fast fashion will contribute to the growth of the sewing machine market, as people follow trends and demand the latest products.

The rise in start-up culture and consumer creativity will increase the demand for sewing machines and help expand the market in the coming future.

Report Scope

“Sewing Machine Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of global sewing machine market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, future market scenario, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

