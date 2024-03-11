Global Sleeping Bags Market Size, Growth, Report 2031

Global sleeping bags market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 1.61 billion in 2023 to USD 2.79 billion in 2031. Factors, such as a rise in the trends of trekking, camping at offbeat places close to nature like riversides, forests, and other outdoor spaces, rising demand for light-weight camping accessories, and a surge in adventure tourism are driving the market growth. This is further supported by the rising emergence of camping and hiking clubs that frequently offer such experiences, which, in turn, has attracted key market players to collaborate to promote their products through sponsorships and endorsements. Moreover, the increasing environmental consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable sleeping bags made from recycled or organic materials, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, rapid technological advancements, and the launch of innovative variants in sleeping bags, such as higher thermal insulation, lightweight, and compact design, are flourishing the market size.

VENTURE 4TH announced the launch of two new color variations in the range of sleeping bags. Originally available in blue and gray colors, the expanded range offers the new bag in red-orange and green color varieties. The bag is manufactured in a barrel shape, which provides comfort through its body-hugging design. Apart from this, the bag is manufactured using waterproof materials like polyester, which further helps campers keep themselves warm and comfortable, especially in colder climates. The bag can also be folded into a backpacking bag, making it portable and easier to carry.

Down-Fill Sleeping Bags Dominating the Market

Down fill sleeping bags have seen dominance in the sleeping bag market over synthetic filling due to their lightweight and warmer characteristics. The weight performance of the bags made from the down fill are twice as efficient.

In March 2022, Big Agnes introduced the 3N1 series of down-fill sleeping bags, which is a part of its signature sleep range. The sleeping bag series provides three features in sleeping bags in one technical approach for higher control of temperature and versatility. The company claimed that this one bag can be used in three different seasons for camping and other purposes such as backpacking. This down-fill bag is ultra-lightweight and delivers versatility and comfort, barring the sleep style and temperature preference of the consumer. The sleep system of 3N1 series has two different sleeping bags, which, when combined, provides a roomy, temperature-controlled space for travels with different conditions. The inner bag is removable and is designed for side-sleepers to alleviate pressure points. The 3N1 Series was provided in models, such as Lost Ranger 3N1 0, Lost Ranger 3N1 15, Women’s Roxy Ann 3N1 15, Women’s Roxy Ann 3N1 30, Lost Ranger UL 3N1 0, and Lost Ranger UL 3N1 15.

Recyclable Sleeping Bags Promoting the Market

Consumers are preferring recyclable sleeping bags as they help in decreasing the single-use plastics, which are generally discarded in ocean bodies and landfills, posing a significant threat to the environment. Consumers have become increasingly aware and are increasingly demanding sustainable products, which, in turn, are creative lucrative market opportunities.

In June 2023, NEMO announced the launch of its latest 2024 collection. It expanded its range of Endless Promise collection, which is 100% recyclable. The launch included its top-selling Riff and Disco Spoon Shape sleeping bags, and a mummy-style Coda sleeping bag. All the latest sleeping bags have technical features, such as Thermo Gill vents from next generation. The bag contains a waterproof hood and a footbox fabric, which is PFAS-free and has hydrophobic down fill certified by RDS. Additionally, it is made from recycled fabrics, making each bag completely recyclable. The latest Coda sleeping bag has been built for ultralight travelling adventures, eliminating extra weight and usage of excess materials. Its Headwall Draft Guard is an internal, overlapping collar which provides 360-degree comfort and protection, even while it has a zippered footbox compartment for a quick temperature adjustment. Coda sleeping bags cater to all genders and are offered in temperatures like 10/20F and 25/35F.

Increasing Camping Driving Market Growth

The demand for sleeping bags is rising due to the growing trend of travelling among youngsters. Camping is rising due to its positive impact in reducing stress and contributing to the overall emotional and physical health of the consumers. Nowadays, more and more people are expressing interest in camping in all its forms, from back-country to adventure camping and glamping. According to the 2018 North American Camping Report, sponsored by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), camping is rising in popularity across the United States and Canada. The report shares several interesting statistics, including the fact that 77 million U.S. households have at least one person who camps occasionally.

Post covid, the camping and adventure trends have risen. The tourism industry has witnessed a rising trend. According to the fall special edition of Kampgrounds of Amerixa’s annual North American Camping Report, titled the Growth of Camping Amid COVID-19: A Fall 2020 Update, in May 2020, 50% of campers ranked camping as the safest type of travel post-pandemic. Moreover, 45% of millennials and 44% of gen Z have the highest level of interest among prospective new campers. In 2022, 92 million American households identified as campers spent around USD 52 billion in local communities. Camping accounted for 11% of all trips for Americans, while post-COVID-19 camping is likely to account for 16% of all trips taken.

Cold Resistance Sleeping Bags Fueling the Growth of the Market

The cold resistance sleeping bags are gaining popularity among the consumers who travel to the mountains and colder places. They require sleeping solutions which not only help them in accommodating themselves in colder weathers, but also provides warmth though insulation. These cold resistance sleeping bags also enable the consumers in controlling the temperature as per their requirements, further helping them easily adapt to the constantly changing climate.

For example, Kickstarter launched Aerogel sleeping bag in January 2023 called Biigloo. The sleeping bag is essentially designed for outdoor adventure travelers who require sleeping bags that can provide them comfort even at low temperatures like -40°C. This waterproof, windproof, and ultra lightweight sleeping bag is designed with aerospace insulation technology and has a fluo design. This mummy shaped ergonomic bag is ultra-portable and has excellent durability. It was initially made available to at discounted prices for the starting 37 days. The delivery was available globally and shipments started in February 2023.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

In the future, the market will witness a surge in demand for sustainable travel or camping essentials. Key players are innovating their products using materials that address this growing demand. For instance, one of the common materials being used by manufacturers is hemp fiber, which is organic, environmentally friendly, recyclable, skin-friendly, and non-toxic. Moreover, the demand for lightweight and compact sleeping bags will only rise in the upcoming years, which is expected to flourish the market growth. In line with this, innovations in technologies and insulation materials, such as built-in heating elements and smart fabrics, will offer better warmth-to-weight ratios, breathability, and moisture control, further creating a lucrative environment for market expansion. Additionally, the fast-faced and constantly evolving lifestyle of consumers has emphasized the need for versatile product variants, which is a design element key players can focus on for sustained market growth.

Report Scope

“Sleeping Bags Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of the global sleeping bags market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

