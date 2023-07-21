Google co-founder Sergey Brin gets involved with AI endeavours

In a shift from his previous hands-off approach, Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been actively involved in the company’s AI endeavours.

Brin has been particularly focusing on the development of Google’s next-generation AI model, Gemini. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Brin has been showing up at Google offices three to four days a week since the buzz around the success of ChatGPT began late last year.

Brin’s involvement has been primarily in supporting the hiring process and strategically selecting key personnel for the AI team after the loss of several important researchers in the field.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has embraced and encouraged Brin’s newfound engagement with the company.

The co-founder’s previous lack of interest in AI has been well-documented, with some employees revealing that he had neglected the early developments of Google’s Brain division, which played a pioneering role in shaping today’s AI landscape.

ChatGPT’s success appears to have prompted Brin to catch up on the latest AI advancements and acknowledge its importance.

Microsoft’s plans to integrate a new version of ChatGPT into its Bing search engine set off alarm bells at Google. In response, Google CEO Sundar Pichai invited the company’s founders – Larry Page and Sergey Brin – to return for a series of meetings to review its AI strategy.

Google launched its own AI language model, Google Bard, to compete with OpenAI’s product.

Bard’s launch was considered “botched” by many Googlers and the chatbot gained a public reputation as being less sophisticated and more prone to errors compared to ChatGPT. Since then, Bard has undergone significant improvements.

One of the recent boosts to Bard’s capabilities is the integration of Google Lens, leveraging Google’s vast array of products and technologies. With this integration, Bard can now perform various tasks – including visual recognition and understanding – providing users with a more comprehensive and interactive experience.

Brin’s active involvement in the development of Gemini is a clear indication of Google’s commitment to staying at the forefront of AI research and innovation. As AI technologies continue to evolve, the company recognises the need to foster a strong team and develop cutting-edge models to remain competitive in the AI market.

Industry experts and analysts have praised Google’s move to embrace Brin’s expertise in the field, stating that his hands-on approach will likely result in significant advancements for the company.

With Brin’s leadership and the dedicated efforts of the AI team, Google aims to surpass existing AI models like ChatGPT and secure its position as a leading force in the landscape.

(Image Credit: Thomas Hawk under CC BY-NC 2.0 license)

See also: Google report highlights AI’s impact on the UK economy

