Media Advisory – Minister Boissonnault and Mayor Sohi to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Funding Announcement

EDMONTON, AB, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance; on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton, will make a 2 Billion Trees program announcement. Media availability will follow.

Date:                Monday, July 24, 2023

Time:                9:30 a.m. MT

Location:          Strathearn Park Lookout

                          8521 98 Ave. NW

                          Edmonton, Alberta

                          T6C 4P2

