Green Technology and Sustainability Market size to grow by USD 26.10 bn | Technavio
This report analyzes the green technology and sustainability market by product (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The green technology and sustainability market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of RFID sensors across industries. The use of RFID, sensor networks, biometrics, and nanotechnologies is propelling the demand for IoT to handle a range of applications such as smart grid, eHealth, and intelligent transportation. Sensors and smart devices connected via high-speed data can autonomously perform tasks, which necessitates new forms of green communication.
The market size is expected to grow by USD 26.10 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.
Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Major Segmentation
By product, the solution segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Emerging technologies are offering new opportunities for green technology and sustainable development. Therefore, the increasing awareness regarding technology-related environmental hazards is driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions across the world. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.
By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing consumer and industrial interest in the use of clean energy resources and the rising environmental consciousness. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for green technology and sustainability in North America.
Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Major Trend
The rise in the number of green data centers is a trend in the green technology and sustainability market. Green cloud computing is primarily based on green data center technologies. A green data center is a service facility that uses energy-efficient technologies for data management, storage, and data operations. Owing to high energy consumption, the adoption of green data centers is expected to grow across the world, which is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. – The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as precision agriculture solutions for farmers to lower waste and improve environmental sustainability.
- ConsenSys Software Inc. – The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as blockchain technology to maximize green financing and collaboration.
- CropX Inc. – The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as irrigation systems for agriculture to optimize water and energy efficiency.
- General Electric Co. – The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as renewable energy solutions that combines onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies.
- International Business Machines Corp. – The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as AI-powered solutions and platforms to help plan a sustainable path forward in climate risk management, infrastructure and operations, supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and sustainability strategy.
Reasons to Buy Green Technology And Sustainability Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist green technology and sustainability market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the green technology and sustainability market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the green technology and sustainability market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green technology and sustainability market vendors
|
Green Technology And Sustainability Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 26.10 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
22.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Singapore, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., ConsenSys Software Inc., Cority Software Inc., CropX Inc., Digi International Inc., ENGIE SA, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hortau Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LO3 Energy Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SMAP Energy Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trace Genomics Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Xylem Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product – Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product – Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Solution – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Solution – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solution – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Singapore – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Singapore – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Singapore – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Singapore – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Singapore – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 90: AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. – Key offerings
- 10.4 ConsenSys Software Inc.
- Exhibit 92: ConsenSys Software Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 93: ConsenSys Software Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: ConsenSys Software Inc. – Key offerings
- 10.5 CropX Inc.
- Exhibit 95: CropX Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 96: CropX Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: CropX Inc. – Key offerings
- 10.6 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 98: General Electric Co. – Overview
- Exhibit 99: General Electric Co. – Business segments
- Exhibit 100: General Electric Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 101: General Electric Co. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: General Electric Co. – Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 103: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus
- 10.8 LO3 Energy Inc.
- Exhibit 107: LO3 Energy Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 108: LO3 Energy Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: LO3 Energy Inc. – Key offerings
- 10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Salesforce.com Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 111: Salesforce.com Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 113: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key offerings
- 10.10 Trace Genomics Inc.
- Exhibit 114: Trace Genomics Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 115: Trace Genomics Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Trace Genomics Inc. – Key offerings
- 10.11 Wolters Kluwer NV
- Exhibit 117: Wolters Kluwer NV – Overview
- Exhibit 118: Wolters Kluwer NV – Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Wolters Kluwer NV – Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Wolters Kluwer NV – Segment focus
- 10.12 Xylem Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Xylem Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 122: Xylem Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Xylem Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Xylem Inc. – Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
