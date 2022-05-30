Starlink Has Been Approved in Nigeria, Elon Musk says

Nigeria has approved Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite Internet access coverage to 32 countries where its use has been licensed.

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech entrepreneur, made this known via his Twitter account on Friday, stating that Starlink had been licensed to operate in Nigeria and Mozambique.

“Starlink approved by Nigeria and Mozambique,” he simply wrote.

The Nigerian Communications Commission in a statement revealed that the service had indeed received two licenses to commence operations in the country.

The NCC revealed that the company received “the International Gateway license and Internet Service Provider license, and will be trading as Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd.”

According to the commission, the International Gateway and the ISP licenses have 10-year and 5-year tenure respectively. Both licenses take effect from May 2022 and may be renewed after the expiration.

Musk’s announcement comes days after he assured a Twitter user that the satellite service would spread to Africa soon.

“Starlink will serve everywhere on Earth that we’re legally allowed to serve,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

