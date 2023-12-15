Greenlane Renewables Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane“) (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) announces that two members of the Board of Directors, Patricia Fortier and David Blaiklock, are retiring from the Board after years of dedicated service and contribution to Greenlane. Patricia and David will continue to support the Company as corporate advisors as needed moving forward.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Patricia and David for their dedication and commitment to Greenlane,” said Wade Nesmith, Chairman of Greenlane. “Patricia and David have been with us since 2019 and 2018 respectively. During their tenure, Greenlane has grown as an organization and we have celebrated many accomplishments. We are grateful for the wisdom and expertise they brought to the boardroom along with their strategic insights and dedication and appreciate their continued support to Greenlane as advisors.”

The Company has no plans to fill the vacant board positions at this time. The remaining directors will continue to fulfill the Company’s strong governance and independence standards.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas (“RNG”). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 140 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “will”, “may”, “is expected”, “plan”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “can”, “may” or “will” happen or that current events or conditions “will continue to” or be repeated. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the retiring directors will continue to support the Company as corporate advisors as needed moving forward; that the Company has no current plans to fill the vacant board positions at this time; and that the remaining directors will continue to fulfill the Company’s strong governance and independence standards. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including that the retiring directors will continue to provide advisory support and that plans with respect to the board of directors will unfold as anticipated. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, plans or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, changes in the plans of individuals or governance and independence standards, and risks identified in the Company’s annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

