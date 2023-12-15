Global Contact Center as a Service Product and Market Report 2023-2024 Featuring Call Center Studio, Cisco, Five9, LiveVox, NICE, Odigo, Puzzel, and UJET – AI to Revolutionize Contact Center Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “2023-2024 Contact Center as a Service Product and Market Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. It covers a wide range of topics, including an overview of CCaaS functional components, market trends, challenges, and innovations. The report also explores the role of AI and automation in CCaaS platforms, as well as analytics-enabled applications for improving customer experiences. Real-time tools that enhance agent experiences and customer satisfaction are highlighted.

Additionally, the report assesses the competitive landscape of the CCaaS market and provides insights into vendor pricing structures. It includes customer satisfaction survey results, vendor implementation analysis, and detailed company reports for eight CCaaS solution providers. The report serves as a valuable resource for businesses looking to understand and navigate the CCaaS landscape effectively.

The future of contact center technology is in the cloud and contact center as a service (CCaaS) vendors are leading the way. Like everywhere else, artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, is speeding up innovation and adoption in the CCaaS market and is already delivering quantifiable benefits that increase productivity, improve self-service capabilities, and enhance the customer and employee experience (CX/EX).

The CCaaS market continues to thrive despite the somewhat challenging macro-economic conditions. Rapid growth is being driven by the recent adoption of cloud holdouts, including large financial services institutions; ongoing seat expansions from many existing customers; a strong replacement cycle of earlier-generation CCaaS solutions; and increased deployments outside North America.

The 2023-2024 Contact Center as a Service Product and Market Report analyzes 7 leading and contending vendors: Cisco, Five9, LiveVox, NICE, Odigo, Puzzel, and UJET. (On October 4, 2023, NICE announced their intention to acquire LiveVox.) Call Center Studio, an emerging vendor and new participant, is covered at a higher level. Contact center, IT, and enterprise leaders can use this report to identify the right platform, functionality, and partner to meet their organization’s current and future CCaaS needs.

Overall, this report offers a comprehensive and in-depth view of CCaaS solutions, helping industry professionals make informed decisions and stay updated on the latest developments in the contact center technology space.

Key Findings

CCaaS vendors are rapidly adopting AI and incorporating it throughout their solutions to enhance their capabilities and assist customers and agents

Sales and technology partnerships have been key to the CCaaS market’s success, a trend the analyst expects to gain momentum, as sales partnerships are greatly expanding the domestic and international reach of CCaaS vendors. Additionally, incorporating third-party systems and applications, particularly AI, has proven to be a highly effective method of quickly bringing new capabilities to market

Enterprises are asking their CCaaS vendors for help in improving the CX and EX; the vendors are responding by delivering enhancements to improve both self-service and live agent interactions

Leading CCaaS vendors are enhancing their communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities, increasing the number of out-of-the-box integrations and making it easier to incorporate third-party applications into their platforms

The analyst expects the CCaaS market to begin consolidating, making it more critical for enterprises to select well-funded vendors who are investing heavily in their future

The CCaaS market is expected to continue to grow rapidly during the next 3 to 5 years

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Contact Center as a Service Functional Overview

4.1 Contact Center as a Service Functional Components

4.2 Omnichannel Capabilities

4.2.1 Digital-Only

4.2.2 Outbound

4.3 Workforce Engagement Management Functional Components



5. 2023-2024 CCaaS Market Trends and Challenges

5.1 CCaaS Market Trends

5.2 CCaaS Market Challenges



6. CCaaS Market Innovation



7. Generative AI, AI and Machine Learning



8. From Intent to Outcome: Essential Applications for Improving the CX 83

8.1 Intelligent Self-Service

8.2 Interaction Analytics

8.3 Transcription

8.4 Customer Journey Analytics



9. Transforming Agents into Customer Heroes

9.1 Real-Time Guidance

9.2 Virtual Assistants

9.3 Knowledge Management



10. Contact Center Applications that do the Heavy Lifting

10.1 Workforce Management

10.2 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management

10.3 Robotic Process Automation/AI-Driven Intelligent Business Automation

10.4 Contact Center Performance Management



11. CCaaS Competitive Landscape

11.1 Company Snapshot



12. High-Level CCaaS Functional Analysis

12.1 Omnichannel Routing and Queuing Engine

12.2 Customer Relationship Management

12.3 Recording

12.4 Agent Experience

12.5 Supervisor Experience

12.6 Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards



13. High-Level Technical Analysis

13.1 Administration and Provisioning

13.2 Security and Compliance



14. Implementation Analysis

14.1 Service Level Agreements



15. Contact Center as a Service Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

15.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Platform Features

15.1.1 Platform Features Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

15.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features

15.2.1 Product Features Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

15.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WEM Capabilities

15.3.1 WEM Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer

15.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

15.4.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Category and Customer

15.5 Customer Background and Insights

15.5.1 Channels Supported by the CCaaS Solution

15.5.2 Top 3-5 Strengths of the CCaaS Solution

15.5.3 Top CCaaS Improvements

15.5.4 Additional Comments



16. Pricing

16.1 Pricing Structure

16.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Voice-Only, Omnichannel, and Digital-Only CCaaS Solution

16.3 Incremental Pricing for WFM, IA, AQM and Surveying



17. Company Reports

17.1 Call Center Studio

17.2 Cisco

17.3 Five9

17.4 LiveVox, Inc.

17.5 NICE

17.6 Odigo

17.7 Puzzel, Ltd.

17.8 UJET



18. Appendix: Contact Center as a Service Vendor Directory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euu0it

