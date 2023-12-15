MediaAdvisory – Minister Vandal to announce a new commitment to collaborative economic development across the Prairies and a federal investment to strengthen Manitoba's green economy

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint BonifaceSaint Vital, will announce a long-term commitment to a better way of working collaboratively to achieve a strong, sustainable Prairie economy and new federal support for an initiative aimed at meeting the growing demand for green technology in the transportation industry.

Joining Minister Vandal will be the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba, the Honourable Jamie Moses, Manitoba Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources, Mayor Scott Gillingham, Paul Soubry, President, and Chief Executive Officer, NFI Group.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following remarks.

Date:

Monday, December 18, 2023


Time:

11:30 a.m. CST


Location:

Motor Coach Industries (MCI)

1545 Clarence Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba
Special Instructions:
  • Please confirm your attendance, providing your name and contact information, with carly.savoie@prairiescan.gc.ca
  • Enter through Gate #3
  • Park in designated media area
  • Report to Security
  • Proceed to the Coach Delivery Centre
