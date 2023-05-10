Heinemann Begins Release of Second Edition of Fountas & Pinnell Classroom

New edition provides additional phonics instruction, updated lessons and greater clarity on the appropriate use of strategies to develop reading comprehension skills as part of a comprehensive approach to literacy

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heinemann today announced the second edition of two of the most popular components of Fountas & Pinnell Classroom (FPC): Fountas & Pinnell Classroom™ Shared Reading K-3, available in August, and Fountas & Pinnell Classroom™ Guided Reading K-3, available this fall, from Irene Fountas and Gay Su Pinnell. Built upon a strong, scientific research base, the second edition adds additional embedded phonics practice, new instructional routines for increased ease of use, and new digital tools to enhance teaching and learning. This new edition is aimed at making Fountas & Pinnell Classroom easier and more powerful for teachers to use in the classroom.

Fountas & Pinnell Classroom is a comprehensive, multi-text approach to literacy instruction for all students, which is comprised of eight components, including Guided Reading and Shared Reading, designed to support whole-group, small-group and independent learning opportunities. Fountas & Pinnell Classroom is available modularly, allowing schools to select all the essential elements of comprehensive literacy or individual components to strengthen curriculum already in use in their classrooms.

The second edition will include additional phonics practice and intensify the foundational literacy skills taught, including phonemic awareness, comprehension, vocabulary, language skills and fluency, while providing students with authentic experiences with engaging fiction and nonfiction texts when learning to read. Designed to work with a dedicated research-based phonics curriculum—either Fountas & Pinnell Phonics, Spelling and Word Study System or another phonics program—Shared Reading K-3 and Guided Reading K-3 provide opportunities for students to apply and practice foundational literacy skills within authentic reading and writing. The lessons and oral reading recording forms have also been updated to ensure that teachers are using phonics instruction to help students decode words and reserving the use of meaning, structure and non-letter visual information to assist in the development of comprehension skills.

“Heinemann is excited to begin the rollout of the second edition of Fountas & Pinnell Classroom,” said Matthew Mugo Fields, president of Heinemann. “We know that children need phonics instruction in concert with comprehension, vocabulary, language skills and fluency – all critical elements to reading success. This second edition intensifies the attention paid to comprehension and language alongside decoding, helping teachers to deliver the full spectrum of reading instruction to students. In partnership with our authors, we are committed to continuously improving our resources and delivering the highest quality curriculum to teachers across the country.”

Fountas & Pinnell will also be making several other components available to new grade levels, including Fountas & Pinnell Writing Minilessons Grade 4, Fountas & Pinnell Writing Minilessons Grade 5 and Fountas & Pinnell Writer’s Notebook for Grade 3/4 and 5/6 (available in English and Spanish), which will be made available for the 2023-2024 school year.

The updated Fountas & Pinnell Classroom components provide additional, extensive support to new and experienced teachers to ensure successful implementation in the classroom, expanding from a previous 40-day implementation plan to a full, 180-day recommended instructional plan that simplifies planning so teachers can maximize teaching time. In addition, the incorporation of new instructional routines offers structured opportunities for students to apply their foundational skills. Other features in the new editions include newly designed assessment forms to support teachers’ efficient analysis of oral reading and new digital features such as phonics activities for additional student practice and audio eBooks, which offer more support for readers with who have difficulty and need more support learning to read.

“These updates reflect the latest research and findings from our work with teachers in real classrooms. We have long endorsed strong, isolated instruction in phonics and decoding and also know that students need opportunities to apply what they have learned in the context of meaningful reading, writing and language—it is this consistent, authentic skill application that ensures lasting learning,” said Irene Fountas and Gay Su Pinnell. “The new editions of Guided Reading and Shared Reading for K-3 have even more embedded phonics practice, providing students with many opportunities to use explicit phonics throughout the day. We are constantly examining the latest research around the most successful ways to teach literacy and help children learn to read and infusing those evidence-based practices into our curriculum.”

The second edition of Fountas & Pinnell Classroom will be available for pre-order on Heinemann.com this summer.

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a leading provider of professional resources and educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism of teachers as they help children become literate, compassionate, engaged citizens of the world. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through professional books and explicit teaching materials, streaming videos, podcasts and blogs, as well as professional learning experiences, both live and online. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers and the modernization of the teaching profession. Visit Heinemann.com to learn more.

About the Authors

Irene C. Fountas is the Marie M. Clay Endowed Chair for Early Literacy and Reading Recovery at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts and director of the Center for Reading Recovery and Literacy Collaborative in the Graduate School of Education. She has been a classroom teacher, language arts specialist, and consultant in school districts across the nation and abroad. She is the recipient of the International Literacy Association’s Diane Lapp & James Flood Professional Collaborator Award, and the Greater Boston Council and the International Reading Association’s Celebrate Literacy Award. Currently, she works with administrators, coaches and teacher leaders in systemic school improvement.

Gay Su Pinnell is Professor Emerita in the School of Teaching and Learning at The Ohio State University and a member of the Reading Hall of Fame. She has extensive experience in classroom teaching, field-based research, and in developing comprehensive literacy systems. She is the recipient of the International Literacy Association’s Diane Lapp & James Flood Professional Collaborator Award, The Ohio State University Alumni Association’s Medalist Award, the International Reading Association’s Albert J. Harris Award for research in reading difficulties, the Ohio Governor’s Award, the Charles A. Dana Foundation Award, The Eastern New Mexico University Hall of Honor, and a 2018 recipient of an honorary doctorate Lesley University for her contributions to literacy education.

Fountas and Pinnell’s transformative, collective and comprehensive literacy work includes a cohesive classroom literacy system for grades PreK–6 (Fountas & Pinnell Classroom™), an intervention system for grades K–12 (Leveled Literacy Intervention), an assessment system (Benchmark Assessment System for grades K–8 and Sistema de evaluación de la lectura for grades K–3), an extensive professional book base, and professional learning opportunities. Fountas and Pinnell continue to influence and inspire educators nationwide and abroad with resources and books.

