Hitachi Digital Services Powers a New Era of Transformation, Bridging the Physical and Digital Worlds at Inaugural Event

Company gathers leading voices in science, technology and business to mark milestone in Hitachi, Ltd.’s legacy of innovation and engineering

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hitachi Digital Services, the digital consultancy and technology services subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today will celebrate the company’s inaugural launch event to meet rising global demand for enterprise transformation. In recognition of the milestone, the company will gather key figures across science, technology and business at an event in Dallas today to discuss leveraging technology and creating impact at scale.

Led by CEO Roger Lvin, Hitachi Digital Services delivers edge-to-core solutions that bridge the gap between digital technologies and physical infrastructure for customers across core industries. The company powers transformations by integrating systems across information and operating technology though cloud, data and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

“Our society faces enormous challenges at a global scale, yet we also know that technology is the vital driver of positive and enduring change,” said Hitachi Digital Services CEO Roger Lvin. “With the inaugural launch of Hitachi Digital Services, we are powering the convergence of our people, expertise and real-world proficiency with cutting-edge technology, digital innovation and specialized knowledge to advance organizational transformation. Together, we will drive digital transformations that not only meet customer needs but also foster meaningful positive impact for society.”

The creation of Hitachi Digital Services is part of a larger reorganization and commitment by Hitachi, Ltd. to maximize AI and other emerging technologies and contribute to a more sustainable world. The new company works with customers across key segments with an additional focus on the convergence of value chains.

“In this transformative era, where AI is reshaping the very fabric of computing, we stand at a pivotal juncture,” stated Gajen Kandiah, executive chairman of Hitachi Digital Services and president of Hitachi Digital. “As industries critical to our future face unprecedented shifts, Hitachi Digital Services is poised to lead with a legacy of trust and innovation that spans over a century within the Hitachi family. Leveraging this rich heritage in engineering and breakthroughs, we are charting a bold new course towards an AI-centric computing future. I am exhilarated by the possibilities that lie on our horizon.”

Hitachi Digital Services’ launch event will feature remarks from some of today’s leading thinkers across science, technology and business. These include Dr. Michio Kaku, one of the most widely recognized figures in science and an authority in predicting trends affecting business, medicine and finance. Attendees will also hear from Barbara Peng, CEO of Business Insider, and Rana el Kaliouby, a scientist, entrepreneur, investor and AI thought leader.

Formerly part of Hitachi Vantara LLC, Hitachi Digital Services is now positioned as a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. and will deliver services that power integration and digital transformation across operating and information technology.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is an edge-to-core digital consultancy and technology services provider helping organizations realize the full potential of AI-driven digital transformation. Through a technology-unified operating model for cloud, data and IoT, Hitachi Digital Services’ end-to-end value creation for clients is established through innovation in digital engineering, implementation services, products and solutions. Built on Hitachi Group’s more than 110 years of innovation across industries, Hitachi Digital Services helps to improve people’s lives today and build a sustainable society tomorrow. To learn more, visit https://hitachids.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Media Contact: Emily Brown, emily.brown@havasred.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitachi-digital-services-powers-a-new-era-of-transformation-bridging-the-physical-and-digital-worlds-at-inaugural-event-302104742.html

SOURCE Hitachi Digital Services

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

